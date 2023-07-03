‘The Bear’ Boursin Omelet With Potato Chips

Time Icon Total: 10 mins

Step 1 Set a mesh strainer inside a medium bowl. Crack the eggs into the strainer and whisk with a fork until they pass through the mesh. Set the strainer aside and whisk the salt into the eggs.

Step 2 In a 10-inch, nonstick skillet over medium-low heat, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter, swirling to coat the bottom and sides of the pan.

Step 3 Add the eggs and, using a rubber spatula in one hand, constantly stir the eggs while gently jerking the pan back and forth with your other hand. Cook the eggs, continuing to stir and scraping down the sides of the pan with the spatula periodically. Once the eggs are mostly set yet still runny and wet on top, about 3 minutes total, smooth them evenly across the skillet. Place dollops of cheese in a line across the upper third of the omelet.