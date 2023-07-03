‘The Bear’ Boursin Omelet With Potato Chips
This French-style omelet based on the one shown in FX’s “The Bear” is filled with Boursin cheese and topped with crushed sour cream-and-onion chips. The eggs are whisked through a mesh strainer to get an extremely smooth texture with no trace of egg whites or bubbles, and the finished omelet is rubbed with butter to make it shine.
Inspired by FX’s “The Bear” on Hulu.
Ingredients
- 3 large eggs
- 1/8 teaspoon fine salt
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon unsalted butter, divided
- 2 tablespoons garlic-and-herb spreadable cheese, such as Boursin brand cheese
- Thinly sliced chives, for serving
- Crushed ruffled sour cream and onion potato chips, for serving
- Freshly ground black pepper, for serving
Directions
Step 1
Set a mesh strainer inside a medium bowl. Crack the eggs into the strainer and whisk with a fork until they pass through the mesh. Set the strainer aside and whisk the salt into the eggs.
Step 2
In a 10-inch, nonstick skillet over medium-low heat, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter, swirling to coat the bottom and sides of the pan.
Step 3
Add the eggs and, using a rubber spatula in one hand, constantly stir the eggs while gently jerking the pan back and forth with your other hand. Cook the eggs, continuing to stir and scraping down the sides of the pan with the spatula periodically. Once the eggs are mostly set yet still runny and wet on top, about 3 minutes total, smooth them evenly across the skillet. Place dollops of cheese in a line across the upper third of the omelet.
Step 4
Tilt the skillet and use the spatula to fold the top edge of the omelet over the cheese to the center; use the spatula and gravity to nudge the omelet to roll and fold over completely. Slide it onto a plate, seam side down, and rub the top of the omelet with the remaining 1 teaspoon of butter. Top with a sprinkling of chives, crushed potato chips and a couple grinds of black pepper, and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving
Calories
432
Carbohydrates
2 g
Cholesterol
624 mg
Fat
38 g
Fiber
0 g
Protein
21 g
Saturated Fat
19 g
Sodium
620 mg
Sugar
1 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Aaron Hutcherson.