Beet and Goat Cheese Pasta

By Aaron Hutcherson

Beets and goat cheese form a vibrant, hot pink sauce to toss with pasta. For serving, it’s topped with extra goat cheese, chopped pistachios, fresh mint leaves and pink Himalayan salt, to follow the color theme, for a dish that tastes as good as it looks. For a lighter shade of pink, you can reduce the quantity of beets or increase the amount of goat cheese.

Variation: If you’d rather roast the beets, position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 425 degrees. Wrap each beet in aluminum foil, then place directly on the rack. Roast for about 45 minutes, or just until the beets can be pierced with the tip of a paring knife. (Larger beets may require more time.) Use tongs to transfer the wrapped beets to a work surface as well as to open the foil for the steam to escape. Let the beets rest until cool enough to handle. Discard the foil and peel. The skins should rub off easily, or use a paring knife, as needed. Cut the beets in 3/4-inch dice and proceed with the recipe.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Substitutions: If you want to skip the step of cooking the beets, you can buy pre-cooked vacuum-packed beets in the refrigerated section of the grocery store or canned beets.