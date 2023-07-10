Beet and Goat Cheese Pasta
Beets and goat cheese form a vibrant, hot pink sauce to toss with pasta. For serving, it’s topped with extra goat cheese, chopped pistachios, fresh mint leaves and pink Himalayan salt, to follow the color theme, for a dish that tastes as good as it looks. For a lighter shade of pink, you can reduce the quantity of beets or increase the amount of goat cheese.
Variation: If you’d rather roast the beets, position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 425 degrees. Wrap each beet in aluminum foil, then place directly on the rack. Roast for about 45 minutes, or just until the beets can be pierced with the tip of a paring knife. (Larger beets may require more time.) Use tongs to transfer the wrapped beets to a work surface as well as to open the foil for the steam to escape. Let the beets rest until cool enough to handle. Discard the foil and peel. The skins should rub off easily, or use a paring knife, as needed. Cut the beets in 3/4-inch dice and proceed with the recipe.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Substitutions: If you want to skip the step of cooking the beets, you can buy pre-cooked vacuum-packed beets in the refrigerated section of the grocery store or canned beets.
Adapted from Meredith Hayden of the blog Wishbone Kitchen.
Ingredients
- 3 medium beets (14 ounces total), trimmed, peeled and cut in 3/4-inch dice
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt, plus more for the pasta water
- 1 pound medium dry pasta, such as radiatori, penne or rigatoni
- 4 ounces fresh goat cheese (chevre), plus more for serving
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- Chopped pistachios, for serving
- Fresh mint leaves, for serving
- Pink Himalayan or flaky sea salt, for serving
Directions
Step 1
In a microwaveable bowl, combine the beets, water and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Cover the bowl and microwave on HIGH for 8 minutes. Stir and microwave on HIGH for an additional 7 minutes, or until the beets can be easily pierced with a paring knife. If any liquid remains in the bowl, drain; let the beets cool slightly, about 5 minutes.
Step 2
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to boil. Add the pasta and cook according to the package instructions until al dente. Reserve about 1 cup of the cooking water and drain the pasta.
Step 3
In a blender, combine the beets, goat cheese, vinegar, garlic powder, cayenne pepper and 1/2 cup of the reserved pasta cooking water and puree until smooth, adding more pasta cooking water a little at a time if the sauce is not blending well.
Step 4
Return the pasta to the empty pot, add the beet sauce and toss to coat. Transfer to a large serving bowl or individual bowls, and top with more goat cheese, chopped pistachios, mint leaves and pink Himalayan salt. Serve warm.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 1/4 cups of pasta), based on 8
Calories
272
Carbohydrates
48 g
Cholesterol
7 mg
Fat
4 g
Fiber
3 g
Protein
11 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
169 mg
Sugar
5 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Aaron Hutcherson.