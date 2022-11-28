Bene Israel Fish Curry With Fresh Ginger, Tamarind and Cilantro
Cookbook author Joan Nathan learned this Sabbath and Passover specialty from a member of the Bene Israel community in Mumbai, whose ancestors are believed to be one the Lost Tribes of Israel. The recipe calls for 2 chiles. If you want less heat, discard the chile seeds.
Refrigerate the fish for up to 2 days.
Curry leaves and tamarind paste or concentrate are available at Indian markets; you’ll find the latter at well-stocked supermarkets as well.
Marinate the fish in the refrigerator for at least 15 minutes and up to 3 hours.
Adapted from Nathan’s “King Solomon’s Table: A Culinary Exploration of Jewish Cooking From Around the World” (Alfred A. Knopf, 2017).
Ingredients
- 2 pounds whiting, black sea bass or other firm, light-fleshed skinned fillets, cut into 2-inch chunks
- 1/2 teaspoons fine salt
- 1/2 teaspoons ground turmeric
- 1/2 teaspoons chili powder
- Juice of 1 lime
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 (1-inch) piece peeled fresh ginger, coarsely chopped
- 1/2 cups chopped fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems
- 2 small green chiles, such as serrano chile peppers, stemmed and seeded if you want less heat
- 2 to 8 fresh/frozen curry leaves (optional; see NOTE)
- 1 tablespoon tamarind paste or concentrate (see NOTES)
- 4 tablespoons vegetable or another neutral oil, divided
- 2 vine-ripened tomatoes, cut into small dice
- 1 medium white or yellow onion (6 ounces), chopped (1 cup)
- Cooked rice, for serving
- Chutney, for serving
Directions
Step 1
Place the fish in a nonreactive bowl or dish. Sprinkle with the 1/2 teaspoon salt, turmeric, chili powder and lime juice. Toss to coat, then cover and refrigerate for at least 15 minutes and up to 3 hours.
Step 2
Meanwhile, in a mini food processor, combine the garlic, ginger, cilantro, green chiles, curry leaves, if using, and tamarind paste and process to form a paste.
Step 3
Line a plate with a few layers of towels and place it near the stove. In a large, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat 3 tablespoons of oil until shimmering. Working in batches, as needed, add the fish and cook until golden, about 2 minutes. Use a slotted spatula to transfer the fish to the prepared plate.
Step 4
Carefully wipe out the skillet. Place it over medium heat and heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil until it shimmers. Add the tomatoes and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion has softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic-tamarind paste to combine. Reduce the heat to medium-low, return the fish to the skillet and gently stir to incorporate, trying not to break up the fish pieces.
Step 5
Once the mixture has warmed through, remove from the heat. Serve with rice and chutney, if desired.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving
Calories
240
Carbohydrates
7 g
Cholesterol
100 mg
Fat
12 g
Fiber
1 g
Protein
29 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
410 mg
Sugar
3 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Jessica Weissman