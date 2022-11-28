Bene Israel Fish Curry With Fresh Ginger, Tamarind and Cilantro on a table in a Studio
Bene Israel Fish Curry With Fresh Ginger, Tamarind and Cilantro

Cookbook author Joan Nathan learned this Sabbath and Passover specialty from a member of the Bene Israel community in Mumbai, whose ancestors are believed to be one the Lost Tribes of Israel. The recipe calls for 2 chiles. If you want less heat, discard the chile seeds.

Refrigerate the fish for up to 2 days.

Curry leaves and tamarind paste or concentrate are available at Indian markets; you’ll find the latter at well-stocked supermarkets as well.

Marinate the fish in the refrigerator for at least 15 minutes and up to 3 hours.

Adapted from Nathan’s “King Solomon’s Table: A Culinary Exploration of Jewish Cooking From Around the World” (Alfred A. Knopf, 2017).

Ingredients

measuring cupServings: 6
  • 2 pounds whiting, black sea bass or other firm, light-fleshed skinned fillets, cut into 2-inch chunks
  • 1/2 teaspoons fine salt
  • 1/2 teaspoons ground turmeric
  • 1/2 teaspoons chili powder
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 (1-inch) piece peeled fresh ginger, coarsely chopped
  • 1/2 cups chopped fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems
  • 2 small green chiles, such as serrano chile peppers, stemmed and seeded if you want less heat
  • 2 to 8 fresh/frozen curry leaves (optional; see NOTE)
  • 1 tablespoon tamarind paste or concentrate (see NOTES)
  • 4 tablespoons vegetable or another neutral oil, divided
  • 2 vine-ripened tomatoes, cut into small dice
  • 1 medium white or yellow onion (6 ounces), chopped (1 cup)
  • Cooked rice, for serving
  • Chutney, for serving

Directions

Time Icon Total: 40 mins, NOTE: Curry leaves are available fresh or frozen and come in different sizes. Generally, frozen leaves are the larger variety. If the leaves are large, use just a couple. If you buy smaller leaves, use about 8. Or, simply omit the curry leaves from this recipe.

  1. Step 1

    Place the fish in a nonreactive bowl or dish. Sprinkle with the 1/2 teaspoon salt, turmeric, chili powder and lime juice. Toss to coat, then cover and refrigerate for at least 15 minutes and up to 3 hours.

  2. Step 2

    Meanwhile, in a mini food processor, combine the garlic, ginger, cilantro, green chiles, curry leaves, if using, and tamarind paste and process to form a paste.

  3. Step 3

    Line a plate with a few layers of towels and place it near the stove. In a large, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat 3 tablespoons of oil until shimmering. Working in batches, as needed, add the fish and cook until golden, about 2 minutes. Use a slotted spatula to transfer the fish to the prepared plate.

  4. Step 4

    Carefully wipe out the skillet. Place it over medium heat and heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil until it shimmers. Add the tomatoes and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion has softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic-tamarind paste to combine. Reduce the heat to medium-low, return the fish to the skillet and gently stir to incorporate, trying not to break up the fish pieces.

  5. Step 5

    Once the mixture has warmed through, remove from the heat. Serve with rice and chutney, if desired.

Nutritional Facts

Per serving

  • Calories

    240

  • Carbohydrates

    7 g

  • Cholesterol

    100 mg

  • Fat

    12 g

  • Fiber

    1 g

  • Protein

    29 g

  • Saturated Fat

    2 g

  • Sodium

    410 mg

  • Sugar

    3 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Tested by Jessica Weissman

