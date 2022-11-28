Bene Israel Fish Curry With Fresh Ginger, Tamarind and Cilantro

Cookbook author Joan Nathan learned this Sabbath and Passover specialty from a member of the Bene Israel community in Mumbai, whose ancestors are believed to be one the Lost Tribes of Israel. The recipe calls for 2 chiles. If you want less heat, discard the chile seeds.

Refrigerate the fish for up to 2 days.

Curry leaves and tamarind paste or concentrate are available at Indian markets; you’ll find the latter at well-stocked supermarkets as well.

Marinate the fish in the refrigerator for at least 15 minutes and up to 3 hours.