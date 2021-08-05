Big Dipper Snack Trays

Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger often calls the yogurt ranch dip in this recipe “magic dip” because it makes everything magically delicious, and it’s healthful, too. The hands-on act of dipping is especially alluring to kids — you might be amazed at how many vegetables they eat when made dunk-able! Krieger likes to put a big dollop of the dip into a jumbo ice cube tray (or you could just use a plate) and let the kids choose from whatever is in the cupboard or refrigerator to fill the rest of the wells, encouraging (but not pressuring) a variety of colors and textures, and a mix of different food groups (vegetables, proteins, grains).

The dip can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week. The vegetable trays can be composed, tightly wrapped and refrigerated for up to 2 days.

NOTE: Because the vegetables vary, the nutritional analysis is only for the dip.