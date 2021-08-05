Big Dipper Snack Trays
Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger often calls the yogurt ranch dip in this recipe “magic dip” because it makes everything magically delicious, and it’s healthful, too. The hands-on act of dipping is especially alluring to kids — you might be amazed at how many vegetables they eat when made dunk-able! Krieger likes to put a big dollop of the dip into a jumbo ice cube tray (or you could just use a plate) and let the kids choose from whatever is in the cupboard or refrigerator to fill the rest of the wells, encouraging (but not pressuring) a variety of colors and textures, and a mix of different food groups (vegetables, proteins, grains).
The dip can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week. The vegetable trays can be composed, tightly wrapped and refrigerated for up to 2 days.
NOTE: Because the vegetables vary, the nutritional analysis is only for the dip.
From cookbook author and registered nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
Ingredients
For the yogurt ranch dip
- 1/2 cups Greek yogurt, low-fat or whole
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon dried parsley, optional
- 1/2 teaspoons onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoons fine sea salt or table salt
- 1/8 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper (optional)
For serving (any combination of these)
- Vegetables, such as sliced bell peppers, grape tomatoes, sugar snap peas, carrot sticks, celery sticks, cucumber slices, leaves of Little Gem lettuce
- Proteins, such as chickpeas, shelled edamame or other beans, pecan halves or other nuts, turkey, ham or roast beef slices, rolled up, diced cooked chicken
- Grains/crunchy elements, such as whole-wheat crackers, pita chips, vegetable crisps, pretzel sticks, cooked penne or other tubular pasta
Directions
Step 1
Make the yogurt ranch dip: In a medium bowl, stir together the yogurt, mayonnaise, parsley, onion and garlic powders, salt and pepper until well combined. You should get a generous 1/2 cup.
Step 2
To serve, place about 3 tablespoons of the dip into one well of an over-size-cube ice cube tray. Place an array of vegetables, proteins and grain items into the remaining wells to use for dipping. If you do not have the ice cube trays, place the dip in a small bowl and arrange the vegetables around it.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (scant 3 tablespoons of the dip)
Calories
77
Carbohydrates
1 g
Cholesterol
11 mg
Fat
8 g
Protein
1 g
Saturated Fat
1 g
Sodium
228 mg
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney