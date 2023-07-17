Blackberry-Elderflower Sangria

By M. Carrie Allan

Sweet summer blackberries sometimes manifest as tasting notes in red wines, and a decent pinot noir (we used Mark West) makes for an easy, affable base for this sangria that gets a floral upgrade from elderflower liqueur. You have a choice with this sangria: Strain the muddled blackberries out of the boozy syrup, keeping it all very civilized, or go full bear and leave them in the drink for delicious chewy berry bits. Either way, you’ll want an apron when you muddle the berries into the sugar.

Storage: Refrigerate the base, without garnishes, for up to 1 week.