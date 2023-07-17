Blackberry-Elderflower Sangria
Sweet summer blackberries sometimes manifest as tasting notes in red wines, and a decent pinot noir (we used Mark West) makes for an easy, affable base for this sangria that gets a floral upgrade from elderflower liqueur. You have a choice with this sangria: Strain the muddled blackberries out of the boozy syrup, keeping it all very civilized, or go full bear and leave them in the drink for delicious chewy berry bits. Either way, you’ll want an apron when you muddle the berries into the sugar.
Storage: Refrigerate the base, without garnishes, for up to 1 week.
From Spirits columnist M. Carrie Allan.
Ingredients
- 10 ounces (300 grams) fresh blackberries
- 3/4 cup (150 grams) superfine sugar
- 1/2 cup (120 milliliters) elderflower liqueur, such as St-Germain
- 1/2 cup (120 milliliters) blanco tequila
- Ice
- One (750-milliliter) bottle pinot noir
- 1 to 2 cups (240 to 480 milliliters) lemon-flavored soda or blackberry-flavored seltzer, optional
- Blackberries, lemon wheels, fresh rosemary sprig, for garnish (optional)
Directions
Step 1
In a large bowl, muddle the blackberries with the sugar until crushed and juicy. Add the elderflower liqueur and the tequila and stir until the sugar dissolves and loses any grittiness, and you have a dark syrup.
Step 2
Fill a large pitcher about a quarter-full with ice and add the wine.
Step 3
If you want to strain out the solids from the blackberry syrup, place a fine-mesh strainer over the pitcher and pour the blackberry mixture through it, pressing gently on the leftover solids to extract as much liquid as possible. Or, if you don’t mind the leftover crushed berries in your drink, skip the straining and carefully pour all the blackberry mixture into the pitcher, stirring to combine.
Step 4
Top with the soda or seltzer, to taste, if using. Garnish each drink with berries, a lemon wheel and a sprig of rosemary, if using, then serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (3/4 cup, strained), based on 8
Calories
246
Carbohydrates
33 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
0 g
Fiber
2 g
Protein
1 g
Saturated Fat
0 g
Sodium
6 mg
Sugar
30 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by M. Carrie Allan.