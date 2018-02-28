Blender Dutch Babies
These puffy, eggy pancakes are one of the most versatile, quick and easy things you can make in a skillet — and if you don't have the 8-inch skillets called for here, you can bake all the batter in a single 9- or 10-inch ovenproof skillet, or use a pie plate.
Below, the batter is barely sweetened and flavored, with optional toppings that work for breakfast or dessert.
The eggs need to be close to room temperature to maximize their rise in the oven; see the quick technique for this, below.
Adapted from "The Minimalist Kitchen: The Practical Art of Making More With Less," by Melissa Coleman (Oxmoor House, 2018).
Ingredients
For the pancakes
- 3 eggs
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- 3/4 cup (94 grams) all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup (180 milliliters) whole milk
- 1 to 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
For the optional filling
- 1 cup (140 grams) frozen cherries, preferably tart
- 1 heaping tablespoon granulated sugar
For the optional topping (your choice, or a mix)
- Plain Greek yogurt
- Pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
- Maple syrup
- Toasted slivered almonds
- Granola
- Confectioners' sugar
Directions
Step 1
Make the pancakes: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 425 degrees. Place the eggs in a bowl of warm tap until they are close to room temperature, about 5 minutes.
Step 2
Divide the butter between two 8-inch cast-iron or ovenproof skillets and transfer to the oven. Watch closely until the butter melts; do not let it brown or burn.
Step 3
In a blender, beat the eggs on medium-high speed until frothy, about 5 seconds, then add the flour, milk, sugar, salt and vanilla. Blend on low speed to incorporate, then blend on medium-high for 5 seconds.
Step 4
Remove the hot skillets from the oven and swirl the melted butter so it coats the sides. Immediately pour in the batter, dividing it evenly between the pans. Bake for 13 to 15 minutes, or until puffed and golden brown at the edges, which should curve and rise above the rim. Turn off the oven, and let the pancakes sit there for 5 minutes. This will help the pancakes keep their structure.
Step 5
Make the filling: Meanwhile, in a small saucepan over low heat, combine the frozen cherries and sugar and cook, stirring occasionally, or until juices coat the back of a spoon, about 10 minutes. Turn off the heat.
Step 6
Use a thin spatula to dislodge the Dutch babies from their pans; they should slide out. Cut into halves or wedges. Top each portion with some of the stewed cherries and an optional topping or two, if desired. Serve right away.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (based on 6)
Calories
170
Carbohydrates
16 g
Cholesterol
110 mg
Fat
9 g
Protein
6 g
Saturated Fat
5 g
Sodium
140 mg
Sugar
4 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick