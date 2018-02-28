Blender Dutch Babies

These puffy, eggy pancakes are one of the most versatile, quick and easy things you can make in a skillet — and if you don't have the 8-inch skillets called for here, you can bake all the batter in a single 9- or 10-inch ovenproof skillet, or use a pie plate.

Below, the batter is barely sweetened and flavored, with optional toppings that work for breakfast or dessert.

The eggs need to be close to room temperature to maximize their rise in the oven; see the quick technique for this, below.