Braised Chicken With Artichokes, Peppers and Sausage

By Ellie Krieger

This healthful one-pot dinner brings artichokes into play in a spin on the Italian-American dish, chicken scarpariello. Simmered until tender with all of the other ingredients, the artichokes contribute lovely layers of flavor, color and nutrition. Using frozen hearts makes it an effortless addition, and adding a modest amount of chicken sausage, slicing it thinly so there is some in each bite, imbues the dish with sausage flavor while keeping it lighter and more healthful overall. The amount of hot cherry peppers called for here yields a definite, but not overwhelming, mouth-tingling heat, but feel free to add more or less, or leave them out entirely, if you prefer. Serve with a hunk of crusty bread for sopping up the savory sauce.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.