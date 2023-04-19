Braised Chicken With Artichokes, Peppers and Sausage
This healthful one-pot dinner brings artichokes into play in a spin on the Italian-American dish, chicken scarpariello. Simmered until tender with all of the other ingredients, the artichokes contribute lovely layers of flavor, color and nutrition. Using frozen hearts makes it an effortless addition, and adding a modest amount of chicken sausage, slicing it thinly so there is some in each bite, imbues the dish with sausage flavor while keeping it lighter and more healthful overall. The amount of hot cherry peppers called for here yields a definite, but not overwhelming, mouth-tingling heat, but feel free to add more or less, or leave them out entirely, if you prefer. Serve with a hunk of crusty bread for sopping up the savory sauce.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.
From cookbook author and registered nutritionist dietitian Ellie Krieger.
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 fully-cooked Italian chicken sausage link (about 3 ounces total), thinly sliced
- 4 bone-in chicken breast halves (about 3 pounds), skin removed and patted dry
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
- 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
- 1 medium red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 medium yellow onion (8 ounces), halved and thinly sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, sliced
- 1 (12-ounce) package frozen artichoke hearts (no need to defrost)
- 1/2 cup dry white wine, such as pinot grigio
- 1/4 cup sliced jarred hot cherry peppers, or to taste
- 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 large sprig fresh rosemary
- 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar
- Chopped parsley, for garnish, optional
Directions
Step 1
In a large, deep skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil until shimmering. Add the sausage and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a large plate.
Step 2
Season the chicken with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1/8 teaspoon of the pepper. Add 2 more tablespoons of olive oil to the pan, then add 2 pieces of the chicken and brown them on both sides, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer the chicken to the plate with the sausage and repeat with the remaining chicken.
Step 3
Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil to the pan, then add the red bell pepper and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are translucent and beginning to brown, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until aromatic, about 30 seconds. Add the artichokes, wine and hot peppers and bring to a boil. Cook until the wine is reduced by about half, 2 minutes.
Step 4
Return the chicken and sausage to the pan, along with any accumulated juices, nestling the chicken into the vegetables. Add the broth and rosemary, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until the chicken is cooked through and registers 165 degrees on an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the breast without touching the bone, about 25 minutes.
Step 5
Using a large slotted spoon, transfer the chicken and vegetables to a large bowl, and cover to keep warm.
Step 6
Bring the liquid to a boil over high heat and continue to boil, uncovered, until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes, then stir in the vinegar. Season with additional salt and pepper to taste.
Step 7
Serve the chicken and vegetables drizzled with the sauce and garnished with parsley, if using. (You can serve the extra sauce on the side, if you like.)
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 piece of chicken, about 1 cup vegetables and 1/4 cup sauce)
Calories
486
Carbohydrates
19 g
Cholesterol
123 mg
Fat
19 g
Fiber
5 g
Protein
55 g
Saturated Fat
3 g
Sodium
534 mg
Sugar
4 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Kara Elder.