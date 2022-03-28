Braised Kale and Tomatoes
Cookbook author Nyanyika Banda’s Aunt Rose taught them to make this dish before she passed away. Banda included it in “Marvel’s Black Panther: The Official Wakanda Cookbook,” with a fictionalized account of how it came to be, noting that it could be eaten with “roasted fish and nsima (a white cornmeal patty) soaking up the vegetable stock with each bite.” Rice also is a suitable addition to the table.
Read more about the origin of this recipe here: In the new Wakanda cookbook, Black Panther food lore comes to life
Refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Adapted from “Marvel’s Black Panther: The Official Wakanda Cookbook” by Nyanyika Banda (Insight Editions, 2022).
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 small yellow onion (about 5 ounces), halved and sliced
- 5 cloves garlic, minced or grated
- 2 vine-ripe tomatoes, diced
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- Fine salt
- Freshly cracked black pepper
- 8 cups curly kale, stemmed and chopped
- 1 cup low-salt vegetable broth
Directions
Step 1
In a large, heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring, until the onions are translucent and the garlic is just starting to brown, about 4 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes, cumin and paprika, and lightly season with salt and pepper.
Step 2
Add the kale a handful at a time, stirring occasionally and waiting for it to wilt before adding more. Once all of the kale has been added, pour in the stock.
Step 3
Bring to a simmer, cover and heat for 15 minutes, adjusting the heat as needed to keep it at a simmer. Taste and add more salt and/or pepper, as needed.
Step 4
Remove from the heat and serve family style or divide among the bowls.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (3/4 cup)
Calories
163
Carbohydrates
22 g
Fat
8 g
Fiber
7 g
Protein
6 g
Saturated Fat
1 g
Sodium
172 mg
Sugar
6 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Alexis Sargent