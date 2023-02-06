Braised Short Ribs of Beef
This is a quintessential slow-cooked, cold-weather comfort dish; it tastes like a Sunday roast. Once you’ve assembled all the ingredients and quickly seared your meat, there’s little left to do. It practically cooks itself.
Refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Adapted from “The Silver Palate Cookbook,” by Julee Rosso and Sheila Lukins (Workman, 1982).
Ingredients
- 4 pounds boneless beef short ribs, cut into 2-inch lengths (can use bone-in)
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more as needed
- 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 8 cloves garlic, divided
- 1 1/2 cups canned Italian plum tomatoes (12 ounces), with their juices, preferably no-salt-added or low-sodium, divided
- 2 large carrots, very thinly sliced (2 cups), divided
- 2 yellow onions (20 ounces total), thinly sliced (3 cups), divided
- 8 cloves, divided
- 1/2 packed cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, divided
- 3/4 cups red wine vinegar
- 3 tablespoons tomato paste
- 2 tablespoons light light brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon fine salt, or more as needed
- 1/4 teaspoons cayenne pepper
- 3 to 6 cups low-sodium beef broth
Directions
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Pat the short ribs dry and generously sprinkle them with black pepper. Line a plate with towels and place it near the stove.
Step 2
In a Dutch oven, or heavy lidded pot over medium heat, heat the oil until it shimmers. Working in batches of 3 to 4 ribs at a time, brown the meat on all sides, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer the ribs to the prepared plate and repeat with the remaining meat.
Step 3
Remove the pot from the heat and return half of the ribs to the pot. Scatter half of each, the chopped garlic and tomatoes and their juices, followed by half of the carrots and onions. Add half of the cloves and sprinkle with half of the parsley. Repeat with the remaining ribs, garlic, tomatoes, carrots, onions, cloves and parsley.
Step 4
In a liquid measuring cup, stir together together the vinegar, tomato paste, brown sugar, salt, 1 teaspoon of black pepper and the cayenne pepper. Pour over the meat and vegetables and add enough of the broth just to cover.
Step 5
Return the pot to medium heat and bring to a simmer. Cover with the lid, transfer to the oven and cook for 1 to 1 1/2 hours, or until the meat is very tender.
Step 6
Taste, and season with more salt and/or pepper, if desired. Serve warm.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (using no-salt-added tomatoes)
Calories
680
Carbohydrates
20 g
Cholesterol
240 mg
Fat
39 g
Fiber
4 g
Protein
66 g
Saturated Fat
14 g
Sodium
1180 mg
Sugar
12 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Charlotte Druckman and Carol Cannizzaro