Broccoli Cheese Strudel

By G. Daniela Galarza

A simple, cheesy broccoli mixture fills this crisp strudel. The recipe, adapted from “The Moosewood Cookbook” by Mollie Katzen makes a fine appetizer. To serve it as a main course, pair it with a side salad. Feel free to make additions to the filling, such as garlic, chile flakes or chopped herbs.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days, or freeze for 1 month.