Broccoli Cheese Strudel
A simple, cheesy broccoli mixture fills this crisp strudel. The recipe, adapted from “The Moosewood Cookbook” by Mollie Katzen makes a fine appetizer. To serve it as a main course, pair it with a side salad. Feel free to make additions to the filling, such as garlic, chile flakes or chopped herbs.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days, or freeze for 1 month.
Adapted from “The Moosewood Cookbook” by Mollie Katzen (Ten Speed, 1977).
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 small yellow onion (3 ounces), diced
- 2 cups (6 ounces) broccoli, chopped
- 1/8 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
- 3/4 cup (3 ounces) plain breadcrumbs
- 1 cup (5 ounces) grated cheddar cheese, preferably extra-sharp
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 large lemon)
- Freshly cracked black pepper
- 8 ounces (13-by-18-inch) sheets phyllo dough, defrosted
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and divided
Directions
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 2
In a large saute pan over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil until it shimmers. Add the onion and saute until translucent, about 4 minutes. Add the broccoli and salt and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until tender but still bright green, about 8 minutes. Remove from the heat.
Step 3
Stir in the breadcrumbs, cheese and lemon juice. Taste, and season with pepper and additional salt, if desired. Let cool while you prepare the phyllo.
Step 4
On a large, clean surface unroll the phyllo and cover it with a damp kitchen towel so it doesn’t dry out. Working quickly, pull two sheets off the stack, lay them so the wider side is facing you, and gently brush them with melted butter.
Step 5
Lay another two sheets on top, and brush them with melted butter. Repeat with the remaining 4 sheets.
Step 6
Using a large spoon, scoop the broccoli mixture into a line lengthwise near the edge of the phyllo closest to you, leaving an approximately 1-inch border on each end. Fold the short sides of the phyllo in and over the filling, and then roll the filling up in the phyllo, forming a 3-by-12-inch log.
Step 7
Place the log, seam side down, on the prepared baking sheet. Brush the top and sides of the strudel with more melted butter and, using a sharp knife, cut four diagonal slits into the top of the strudel to allow steam to escape. Bake for 30 minutes, or until deep golden brown and crisp. Cool for 5 minutes on the baking sheet before slicing and serving.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (one 4-inch slice)
Calories
501
Carbohydrates
52 g
Cholesterol
45 mg
Fat
26 g
Fiber
4 g
Protein
17 g
Saturated Fat
11 g
Sodium
689 mg
Sugar
3 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by G. Daniela Galarza.