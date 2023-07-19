Broccoli Salad With Curry Vinaigrette
This summer-meets-fall salad combines sweet and nutty flavors with various crunchy textures, bound in a punchy dressing. It’s hearty enough for a meal with the addition of bread, or you could also add protein in the form of seared tofu or chickpeas, if you’d like.
Storage: Refrigerate the dressing for up to 3 days. Salad leftovers are best refrigerated without the dressing, for up to 2 days.
Substitutions: No broccoli? >> Use cauliflower instead.
Spinach >> arugula, romaine or a mesclun mix.
Pumpkin seeds >> sunflower seeds, walnuts or pecans.
Adapted from “Love & Lemons Simple Feel Good Food” by Jeanine Donofrio (Avery, 2023).
Ingredients
For the broccoli
- Florets from 2 broccoli crowns (1 1/2 pounds total)
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
For the curry vinaigrette
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup water, plus more as needed
- 2 dates, preferably Medjool, pitted and chopped
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar (seasoned or unseasoned)
- 1 teaspoon curry powder
- 1 clove garlic, chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
- Pinch freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
For assembly
- 4 cups (about 4 ounces) loosely packed baby spinach
- 6 dates, preferably Medjool, pitted and chopped
- 1 ripe but firm apple or pear, cored and thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup toasted pumpkin seeds
Directions
Step 1
Roast the broccoli: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 2
Toss the florets on the baking sheet with the oil, salt and pepper. Taste, and season with more salt and/or pepper as needed. Spread out in an even layer and roast for 8 to 10 minutes, or until browned around the edges. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool.
Step 3
Make the vinaigrette: While the broccoli is roasting, in a blender, combine the olive oil, water, dates, vinegar, curry, garlic, ginger, salt and pepper, and puree until smooth. Taste, and season with more salt and/or pepper as needed. You should have about 3/4 cup.
Step 4
Assemble the salad: Arrange half of the spinach on a platter, top with half of the broccoli and drizzle with half of the dressing. Scatter with half of the dates, half of the apple or pear, and half of the pumpkin seeds. Repeat with the remaining ingredients, and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (2 3/4 cups salad plus 3 tablespoons vinaigrette)
Calories
529
Carbohydrates
60 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
33 g
Fiber
11 g
Protein
8 g
Saturated Fat
5 g
Sodium
525 mg
Sugar
40 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Joe Yonan.