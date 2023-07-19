Broccoli Salad With Curry Vinaigrette

By Joe Yonan

This summer-meets-fall salad combines sweet and nutty flavors with various crunchy textures, bound in a punchy dressing. It’s hearty enough for a meal with the addition of bread, or you could also add protein in the form of seared tofu or chickpeas, if you’d like.

Storage: Refrigerate the dressing for up to 3 days. Salad leftovers are best refrigerated without the dressing, for up to 2 days.

Substitutions: No broccoli? >> Use cauliflower instead.

Spinach >> arugula, romaine or a mesclun mix.

Pumpkin seeds >> sunflower seeds, walnuts or pecans.