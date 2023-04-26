Buffalo Wing Sauce on a table in a Studio
Buffalo Wing Sauce

This two-ingredient sauce turns baked, fried or air-fried wings into a spicy bites perfect for parties, game-night or even a fun supper. When ready to serve, add the cooked wings (see related recipes) to a bowl and pour the sauce over, tossing until evenly coated. The sauced wings usually are served with celery and carrots and a blue cheese dipping sauce, which helps you cool down from the hot, hot wings.

You can experiment by adding honey or molasses to the sauce to balance the heat with sweetness. This recipe makes enough for 2 pounds of wings.

Refrigerate for up to 3 days. Gently rewarm over low heat.

From Voraciously staff writer Aaron Hutcherson.

Ingredients

measuring cupServings: 4
  • 3/4 cups Cajun pepper hot sauce, such as Frank's RedHot
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter

Directions

  1. Step 1

    In a small or medium saucepan over medium heat, combine the hot sauce and butter and cook until the butter has melted, about 2 minutes; whisk until combined.

Nutritional Facts

Per serving (1/4 cup sauce only)

  • Calories

    100

  • Cholesterol

    30 mg

  • Fat

    11 g

  • Saturated Fat

    7 g

  • Sodium

    1710 mg

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Tested by Aaron Hutcherson and Olga Massov

