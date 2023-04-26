Buffalo Wing Sauce

This two-ingredient sauce turns baked, fried or air-fried wings into a spicy bites perfect for parties, game-night or even a fun supper. When ready to serve, add the cooked wings (see related recipes) to a bowl and pour the sauce over, tossing until evenly coated. The sauced wings usually are served with celery and carrots and a blue cheese dipping sauce, which helps you cool down from the hot, hot wings.

You can experiment by adding honey or molasses to the sauce to balance the heat with sweetness. This recipe makes enough for 2 pounds of wings.

Refrigerate for up to 3 days. Gently rewarm over low heat.