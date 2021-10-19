Candied Sweet Potato and Toasted Walnut Cookies

With a cinnamon icing and soft, slightly chewy texture, these drop cookies might remind you of spiced holiday sweet potatoes — the kind you usually taste candied, or in pie. Rather than blending pureed sweet potatoes into the dough, Nashville chef Charles Hunter III folds in honey-glazed sweet potato cubes, which look like little gems, making something altogether new taste nostalgic. Don't skip the chilling step, as it keeps the cookies from spreading too much.

The baked cookies can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days at room temperature, or frozen for up to 1 month.

The dough can be portioned and refrigerated in an airtight container or bag for up to 2 weeks or frozen for up to 1 month. If freezing, place on a baking sheet to freeze completely before transferring to a container. The glazed sweet potatoes can be refrigerated for up to 1 week before you make the dough.