Caramelized Corn and Sumac Over Labneh

Labneh (or labaneh in the Palestinian dialect) is a staple on most Levantine tables. It’s what mothers spread on bread, often with za’atar, for school lunches, and it’s what cookbook author Reem Kassis’s father, like many others, has scooped up with bread for breakfast for the past 70 years. This recipe takes corn, an unusual ingredient for the Arab world, and pairs its sweet crunch with the tangy creaminess of labneh for a treat that is just as good scooped up with bread as it is spread on a cracker or eaten alongside grilled meats.

Need help shucking corn? Read this: The Easiest Way to Shuck Corn.

Leftovers can be refrigerated in a covered container for up to 2 days. To keep longer, for up to 5 days, store the labneh and corn separately, and assemble the portion you need right before serving.