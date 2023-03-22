Carrot and Orange Salad
For this vibrant salad, sliced carrots are steamed just enough to soften them slightly while locking in their brilliant hue and fresh flavor. Once chilled, they're tossed with juicy orange segments and red onion in a lemon vinaigrette, which is seasoned with ground coriander and lightly sweetened with honey. Garnished with a sprinkle of mint leaves, it's a brightly colorful and flavorful salad that brings a new perspective to staple ingredients.
STORAGE: Refrigerate for up to 2 days.
From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
Ingredients
- 2 pounds medium carrots (about 12), scrubbed, trimmed and cut into 1/2-inch thick rounds
- 2 navel or blood oranges
- 1/4 cups finely diced red onion
- 1/4 cups fresh lemon juice (from 1 to 2 lemons)
- 1/4 cups extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1/2 teaspoons fine salt
- 1/4 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint leaves
Directions
Step 1
Bring a pot of water fitted with a steamer basket to a boil. Prepare a bowl of ice water.
Step 2
Add the carrots to the steamer and cook until firm-tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer to the ice bath and let cool completely, about 2 minutes. Drain and pat dry, then transfer to a large bowl.
Step 3
Cut the top and bottom off of each orange. Stand an orange on its end on a cutting board and, following the curve of the fruit, cut away the skin and pith. Then, working over a bowl to catch the juices, cut each orange section out of its pith. Repeat with the remaining orange. Cut each orange segment into 3 to 4 pieces and transfer them to the bowl with the carrots. Drink the orange juice or reserve for another use. Add the onion to the bowl with the carrots and orange pieces.
Step 4
In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, honey, coriander, salt and pepper. Drizzle the dressing over the ingredients in the bowl and toss to coat. Right before serving, toss in the mint leaves.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (about 2/3 cup)
Calories
174
Carbohydrates
23 g
Fat
10 g
Fiber
6 g
Protein
2 g
Saturated Fat
1 g
Sodium
303 mg
Sugar
13 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Olga Massov