Carrot and Orange Salad

By Ellie Krieger

For this vibrant salad, sliced carrots are steamed just enough to soften them slightly while locking in their brilliant hue and fresh flavor. Once chilled, they're tossed with juicy orange segments and red onion in a lemon vinaigrette, which is seasoned with ground coriander and lightly sweetened with honey. Garnished with a sprinkle of mint leaves, it's a brightly colorful and flavorful salad that brings a new perspective to staple ingredients.

STORAGE: Refrigerate for up to 2 days.