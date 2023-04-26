Carrot Bread
This moist and not-too-sweet bread boasts a lovely color and goes nicely with Tarragon Chicken Salad (see related recipe).
The bread is best when eaten within 1 day, but leftovers can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days. Reheat in the oven or toaster oven.
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this recipe incorrectly credited the recipe to "The Silver Palate Cookbook." Adapted from “Entertaining” by Martha Stewart (Clarkson Potter, 1982).
Ingredients
- 16 tablespoons (226 grams/2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus more for the pan
- 2 cups (250 grams) all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 cup (110 grams) packed dark brown sugar
- 1/2 cup (100 grams) granulated sugar
- 3 eggs
- 3 cups grated carrots (from about 6 large carrots)
- 1 cup (about 115 grams) coarsely chopped walnuts
Directions
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with butter.
Step 2
In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
Step 3
In the bowl of stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, or using a handheld mixer, combine the butter and both sugars; beat on medium speed until fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes, stopping the mixer motor to scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl.
Step 4
Add the eggs one at a time, beating on medium to incorporate after each addition.
Step 5
Add the flour mixture to the bowl and beat on low speed until incorporated. Gently fold in the carrots and walnuts until evenly distributed, to form a fairly smooth but stiff batter.
Step 6
Spoon the batter into the loaf pan and, using an offset spatula, spread it out evenly and smooth out the top. Bake for about 1 hour, or until a tester inserted into the center comes out clean.
Step 7
Transfer the pan to a wire rack to cool for 15 minutes, then dislodge the loaf from the pan and cool completely before serving or storing.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving
Calories
370
Carbohydrates
37 g
Cholesterol
85 mg
Fat
23 g
Fiber
2 g
Protein
6 g
Saturated Fat
11 g
Sodium
230 mg
Sugar
18 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney