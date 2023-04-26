Carrot Bread on a table in a Studio
Carrot Bread

This moist and not-too-sweet bread boasts a lovely color and goes nicely with Tarragon Chicken Salad (see related recipe).

The bread is best when eaten within 1 day, but leftovers can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days. Reheat in the oven or toaster oven.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this recipe incorrectly credited the recipe to "The Silver Palate Cookbook." Adapted from “Entertaining” by Martha Stewart (Clarkson Potter, 1982).

Ingredients

measuring cupServings: 12
  • 16 tablespoons (226 grams/2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus more for the pan
  • 2 cups (250 grams) all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup (110 grams) packed dark brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup (100 grams) granulated sugar
  • 3 eggs
  • 3 cups grated carrots (from about 6 large carrots)
  • 1 cup (about 115 grams) coarsely chopped walnuts

Directions

Time Icon Active: 25 mins| Total: 1 hour , and 25 mins

  1. Step 1

    Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with butter.

  2. Step 2

    In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

  3. Step 3

    In the bowl of stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, or using a handheld mixer, combine the butter and both sugars; beat on medium speed until fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes, stopping the mixer motor to scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl.

  4. Step 4

    Add the eggs one at a time, beating on medium to incorporate after each addition.

  5. Step 5

    Add the flour mixture to the bowl and beat on low speed until incorporated. Gently fold in the carrots and walnuts until evenly distributed, to form a fairly smooth but stiff batter.

  6. Step 6

    Spoon the batter into the loaf pan and, using an offset spatula, spread it out evenly and smooth out the top. Bake for about 1 hour, or until a tester inserted into the center comes out clean.

  7. Step 7

    Transfer the pan to a wire rack to cool for 15 minutes, then dislodge the loaf from the pan and cool completely before serving or storing.

Nutritional Facts

Per serving

  • Calories

    370

  • Carbohydrates

    37 g

  • Cholesterol

    85 mg

  • Fat

    23 g

  • Fiber

    2 g

  • Protein

    6 g

  • Saturated Fat

    11 g

  • Sodium

    230 mg

  • Sugar

    18 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Tested by Ann Maloney

