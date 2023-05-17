Catfish Tacos With Radish Slaw

By G. Daniela Galarza

These extra-crispy fish tacos call for catfish, but any firm white fish works well. A buttermilk soak adds tang, and cornmeal in the dredging mixture delivers crunch. Cajun or Creole seasoning gives the fish some heat, as does a splash of hot sauce. Stuff the fried fish into warm tortillas with a colorful cabbage slaw, a few slices of ripe avocado, and cilantro. Add a squeeze of fresh lime, if you like.

Storage: Refrigerate the slaw for up to 4 days.