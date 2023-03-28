Cauliflower Reuben Salad

By Hetty Lui McKinnon

Inspired by the briny brilliance of a Reuben sandwich, this roasted cauliflower salad, rich with fermented flavors, is full of surprises. While sauerkraut and the pickle-infused “Thousand Island” dressing (sometimes known as Russian dressing) deliver unmistakable Reuben vibes, the real revelation is the caraway-specked cauliflower, which is nutty and earthy, with a hint of citrus, that’s evocative of rye bread. The distinctive sour tang of sauerkraut brings vibrancy to the earthy lentils.

This is also a wonderful prep-ahead dish, ideal for gatherings or picnics. If prepping ahead, add the spinach or arugula when you are ready to eat.

Make ahead: The cauliflower, lentils and dressing can be made and refrigerated separately for up to 1 day in advance.

Storage: If you do not plan to eat the entire salad, refrigerate leftover cauliflower, lentils and dressing in separate containers for up to 4 days.

Substitutions: In place of cauliflower, feel free to use broccoli florets or cabbage cut into thin wedges. Not a fan of sauerkraut? Use kimchi or another kind of fermented vegetable.