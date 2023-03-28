Cauliflower Reuben Salad
Inspired by the briny brilliance of a Reuben sandwich, this roasted cauliflower salad, rich with fermented flavors, is full of surprises. While sauerkraut and the pickle-infused “Thousand Island” dressing (sometimes known as Russian dressing) deliver unmistakable Reuben vibes, the real revelation is the caraway-specked cauliflower, which is nutty and earthy, with a hint of citrus, that’s evocative of rye bread. The distinctive sour tang of sauerkraut brings vibrancy to the earthy lentils.
This is also a wonderful prep-ahead dish, ideal for gatherings or picnics. If prepping ahead, add the spinach or arugula when you are ready to eat.
Make ahead: The cauliflower, lentils and dressing can be made and refrigerated separately for up to 1 day in advance.
Storage: If you do not plan to eat the entire salad, refrigerate leftover cauliflower, lentils and dressing in separate containers for up to 4 days.
Substitutions: In place of cauliflower, feel free to use broccoli florets or cabbage cut into thin wedges. Not a fan of sauerkraut? Use kimchi or another kind of fermented vegetable.
From cookbook author Hetty Lui McKinnon.
Ingredients
For the salad
- Fine salt
- 1 1/4 cups (9 ounces) French green lentils
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 medium head cauliflower (2 pounds), cut into florets (see Substitutions)
- 2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons caraway seeds
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 cup (6 ounces) sauerkraut (a small amount of brine is okay; see Substitutions)
- 2 handfuls baby spinach or arugula
- Thinly sliced scallions, for serving
- 4 small dill pickles, for serving (optional)
- Rye bread, for serving (optional)
For the dressing
- 1/2 cup vegan mayonnaise, store-bought or see related recipe
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced
- 1 small dill pickle, finely chopped
- 1 small clove garlic, minced or finely grated
- 1/2 teaspoon sweet paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Step 1
Cook the lentils and roast the cauliflower: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees.
Step 2
Bring a medium pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the lentils and garlic, reduce the heat so the water is at a simmer, and cook until just tender, 18 to 20 minutes. Drain (you can either discard the garlic or stir it a little, so it melts into the lentils).
Step 3
Meanwhile, on a large, rimmed baking sheet, toss the cauliflower with the oil and caraway seeds. Season lightly with salt and pepper and toss again until combined. Roast for 18 to 20 minutes, or until the florets are golden and just tender.
Step 4
Make the dressing: In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, ketchup, lemon juice, scallions, pickle, garlic, paprika, salt and a big pinch of pepper until combined.
Step 5
Assemble the salad: In a large bowl, toss together the lentils, cauliflower, sauerkraut and dressing until combined. Add the spinach or arugula (see NOTES,) and gently toss again to coat.
Step 6
Divide among bowls, top with the scallions and serve, with a pickle and rye bread on the side, if you like.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 1/4 cups salad plus 2 tablespoons dressing), based on 6
Calories
359
Carbohydrates
37 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
19 g
Fiber
17 g
Protein
14 g
Saturated Fat
1 g
Sodium
576 mg
Sugar
6 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Amanda Erickson.