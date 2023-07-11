Ceviche With Watermelon on a table in a Studio
(Rey Lopez for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post )
The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Ceviche With Watermelon

By Ann Maloney

Firm, lean fish, such as mahi mahi, is common in ceviche, but black bass, tuna, salmon, shrimp or scallops, lightly marinated in lime juice, go well with the cubes of watermelon, too. The most important thing is to get the best, freshest seafood you can find and afford.

Storage: Best if eaten right away, but can be refrigerated up to 2 days.

Adapted from “365: A Year of Everyday Cooking and Baking” by Meike Peters (Prestel, 2019).

Ingredients

measuring cup
Servings: 2
  • 6 ounces fresh raw mahi mahi or tuna, cut into bite-size cubes
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated lime zest, plus more for serving
  • 1/3 cup fresh lime juice (from 5 to 7 limes)
  • 5 ounces peeled watermelon, cut into bite-size cubes
  • 1/2 small red onion (2 ounces total), thinly sliced
  • 1/3 medium fresh red chile, seeded and thinly sliced
  • 1 handful fresh mint leaf, torn or chopped, plus more for serving
  • 1/4 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
  • Corn chips or toasted pita, for serving

Directions

Time Icon Total: 15 mins

  1. Step 1

    In a medium bowl, toss the fish with lime zest and lime juice, and marinate for 2 minutes.

  2. Step 2

    Add the watermelon, onion, chile and mint and toss to combine. Season with salt and toss again. Taste, and season with more salt as needed.

  3. Step 3

    Garnish with more lime zest and mint leaves, if desired, and serve immediately, with chips or toasted pita.

Nutritional Facts

Per serving (2 cups ceviche)

  • Calories

    174

  • Carbohydrates

    13 g

  • Cholesterol

    32 mg

  • Fat

    5 g

  • Fiber

    2 g

  • Protein

    21 g

  • Saturated Fat

    1 g

  • Sodium

    336 mg

  • Sugar

    7 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Adapted from “365: A Year of Everyday Cooking and Baking” by Meike Peters (Prestel, 2019).

Tested by Ann Maloney.

mailAsk a question
Loading...