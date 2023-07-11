Ceviche With Watermelon
Firm, lean fish, such as mahi mahi, is common in ceviche, but black bass, tuna, salmon, shrimp or scallops, lightly marinated in lime juice, go well with the cubes of watermelon, too. The most important thing is to get the best, freshest seafood you can find and afford.
Storage: Best if eaten right away, but can be refrigerated up to 2 days.
Adapted from “365: A Year of Everyday Cooking and Baking” by Meike Peters (Prestel, 2019).
Ingredients
- 6 ounces fresh raw mahi mahi or tuna, cut into bite-size cubes
- 1 tablespoon finely grated lime zest, plus more for serving
- 1/3 cup fresh lime juice (from 5 to 7 limes)
- 5 ounces peeled watermelon, cut into bite-size cubes
- 1/2 small red onion (2 ounces total), thinly sliced
- 1/3 medium fresh red chile, seeded and thinly sliced
- 1 handful fresh mint leaf, torn or chopped, plus more for serving
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
- Corn chips or toasted pita, for serving
Directions
Step 1
In a medium bowl, toss the fish with lime zest and lime juice, and marinate for 2 minutes.
Step 2
Add the watermelon, onion, chile and mint and toss to combine. Season with salt and toss again. Taste, and season with more salt as needed.
Step 3
Garnish with more lime zest and mint leaves, if desired, and serve immediately, with chips or toasted pita.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (2 cups ceviche)
Calories
174
Carbohydrates
13 g
Cholesterol
32 mg
Fat
5 g
Fiber
2 g
Protein
21 g
Saturated Fat
1 g
Sodium
336 mg
Sugar
7 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Adapted from “365: A Year of Everyday Cooking and Baking” by Meike Peters (Prestel, 2019).
Tested by Ann Maloney.