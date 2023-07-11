Ceviche With Watermelon

By Ann Maloney

Firm, lean fish, such as mahi mahi, is common in ceviche, but black bass, tuna, salmon, shrimp or scallops, lightly marinated in lime juice, go well with the cubes of watermelon, too. The most important thing is to get the best, freshest seafood you can find and afford.

Storage: Best if eaten right away, but can be refrigerated up to 2 days.