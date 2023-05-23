Char Siu Cauliflower

By Joe Yonan

Roast cauliflower takes on the flavors of Cantonese-style char siu barbecue pork, with an intense savoriness, deeply caramelized edges and salty-sweet seasoning. Serve this with rice or noodles as a satisfying main dish, tuck it into sandwiches, or top salads or grain bowls.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 1 week. Freezing is not recommended.