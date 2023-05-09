Cheesy Chive and Pepper Pinwheels

By Jessie Sheehan

Cocktail party snacks never looked so cute, tasted so good and took less time. Biscuit dough makes easy yet delicious work of these cheesy pinwheels. Try them as the recipe describes or make them with your own herb and cheese combo. They would be lovely with a glass of white or red — or really any beverage that says "party time" to you.

Note: The dough scraps can be used to make biscuit croutons. Cut the dough scraps into 1-inch pieces, brush with the egg wash, then bake for about 10 minutes.

Storage: Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.