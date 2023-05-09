Cheesy Chive and Pepper Pinwheels
Cocktail party snacks never looked so cute, tasted so good and took less time. Biscuit dough makes easy yet delicious work of these cheesy pinwheels. Try them as the recipe describes or make them with your own herb and cheese combo. They would be lovely with a glass of white or red — or really any beverage that says "party time" to you.
Note: The dough scraps can be used to make biscuit croutons. Cut the dough scraps into 1-inch pieces, brush with the egg wash, then bake for about 10 minutes.
Storage: Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.
From food writer and recipe developer Jessie Sheehan.
Ingredients
- Cream Biscuit dough (see related recipe)
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 1/2 cups (generous 165 grams) coarsely grated sharp cheddar cheese (or whatever shredded cheese you prefer)
- 2 tablespoon minced fresh chives, plus more for garnish
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 large egg
- 1/8 teaspoon fine salt
Directions
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 425 degrees. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 2
Generously flour your work surface. Transfer the biscuit dough to it and knead it a few times until it comes together and is smooth.
Step 3
With a floured rolling pin, roll the dough into a rough 14-by-10-inch rectangle with the long side facing you, and spread the mayonnaise over the dough, leaving a 1/2- to 1-inch border at the edges. Evenly sprinkle the cheese, chives and pepper over the mayonnaise, pressing down lightly with your hands to help it adhere.
Step 4
Trim the edges of the dough (see NOTE) right to the edge of the mayonnaise and, starting from the long edge of the rectangle closest to you, begin tightly rolling up the dough, until a 12-inch long log is formed. Pinch the dough with your fingers to seal the seam.
Step 5
Using a serrated knife, cut the dough into 16 equal pieces (each about 3/4 inches long) — the dough will be sticky — and place them on the prepared baking sheet. Transfer to the freezer for 20 minutes.
Step 6
In a small bowl, whisk together the egg and salt until combined. Using a pastry brush, brush each pinwheel with the egg wash and transfer to the oven.
Step 7
Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, or until the tops and bottoms of the wheels are lightly browned. Cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Serve warm.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (2 pinwheels)
Calories
391
Carbohydrates
29 g
Cholesterol
127 mg
Fat
27 g
Fiber
1 g
Protein
10 g
Saturated Fat
15 g
Sodium
713 mg
Sugar
3 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney.