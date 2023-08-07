Chicken and Black Bean Hand Pies
If you have leftover rotisserie chicken, ready-made pie crust and jarred salsa, you can whip up this no-cook hand pie filling in no time. If buying prepared pie crust, look for the unroll-and-bake refrigerated or frozen ones to make your job easier. Don’t feel like messing with pie crust? Heat up this filling and tuck it into charred or steamed tortillas, or add it to corn chips to make nachos. If using a rotisserie or roasted chicken, be sure to taste the meat on its own and adjust the salt level in the recipe as needed.
Note(s): This recipe was tested in a Cosori 5.8-quart air fryer. Depending on the appliance you use, you may need to adjust the cooking time and/or temperature to achieve the desired results.
If you prefer to bake these in a conventional oven, position a rack in the middle of the oven, preheat it to 375 degrees and bake them for an additional 5 minutes, or until golden brown. They won’t be quite as crisp on the outside.
Make ahead: The uncooked hand pies can be placed on a parchment paper-lined, rimmed baking sheet, frozen until solid, transferred to an airtight container and stored in the freezer for up to 3 months. To air-fry from frozen, add 5 to 7 minutes to the cooking time.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 1 week. Recrisp in a 350-degrees oven or air fryer for about 5 minutes or until warmed through.
Substitutions: Want to skip the chicken? >> Add another cup of beans.
No beans? >> Use 1/2 cup rice or favorite grain
From recipes editor Ann Maloney.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup cooked black beans, drained and rinsed if canned (see Substitutions)
- 1/2 cup salsa, preferably chunky, plus more for serving
- 1 generous tablespoon chili powder, plus more for optional garnish
- 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 3/4 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/8 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
- 1 generous cup (5 ounces) finely chopped cooked chicken, white and/or dark meat
- 1/2 cup (1 1/2 ounces) coarsely shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 2 tablespoons chopped pickled jalapeño pepper (optional)
- All-purpose flour, for the counter
- 1 package refrigerated pie crusts or 2 homemade pie crusts recipe (see related recipe)
- 1 large egg, beaten
- Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling (optional)
- Crema or sour cream, for serving
Directions
Step 1
In a medium bowl, mix together the beans, salsa, the chili, garlic and onion powders, the oregano, cumin and salt until well-combined. Using a fork or the back of a spoon, mash the ingredients together until the mixture is chunky, but with some beans left whole.
Step 2
Add the chicken, cheese and jalapeno, if using, and stir to combine. Taste, and season with more salt if needed, keeping in mind whether you’re planning to add flaky salt to the pies before air frying.
Step 3
Lightly dust your work surface and rolling pin with flour. Roll out each pie crust to about a 12-inch-wide circle, rotating and flipping and dusting with more flour as needed to prevent it from sticking. Using a 5-inch biscuit cutter (or a 5-inch-wide plate or bowl and a paring knife), cut out at 10 circles. (You may need to gather and re-roll the scraps. Frozen crusts can be dry, so sprinkle the scraps with a little water if necessary.)
Step 4
Set the air fryer to 350 degrees and preheat for at least 5 minutes.
Step 5
To make the pies, add 2 heaping tablespoons of the chicken mixture to the center of each circle, brush half of the border with the egg, then fold the pastry over the top, seal in a half moon and crimp the edges with a fork or your fingers.
Step 6
Transfer to a large, rimmed baking sheet. (If freezing the hand pies for later, line the baking sheet with parchment paper; see Make ahead.)
Step 7
Brush the tops of the hand pies with the egg, sprinkle with flaky salt and chili powder, if using, and cut two small vents in the top of each pie.
Step 8
Working in batches, place the pies in the air fryer basket, leaving about 1 inch of space between the pies, and cook for about 12 minutes, or until golden brown. Transfer to a platter, carefully wipe out the basket if there are any spills, and repeat with the remaining hand pies. Serve warm or at room temperature, with more salsa, crema or sour cream, if desired.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 hand pie)
Calories
331
Carbohydrates
29 g
Cholesterol
35 mg
Fat
19 g
Fiber
2 g
Protein
11 g
Saturated Fat
14 g
Sodium
239 mg
Sugar
1 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From recipes editor Ann Maloney.
Tested by Ann Maloney and Suzy Leonard.