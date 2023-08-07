Chicken and Black Bean Hand Pies

By Ann Maloney

If you have leftover rotisserie chicken, ready-made pie crust and jarred salsa, you can whip up this no-cook hand pie filling in no time. If buying prepared pie crust, look for the unroll-and-bake refrigerated or frozen ones to make your job easier. Don’t feel like messing with pie crust? Heat up this filling and tuck it into charred or steamed tortillas, or add it to corn chips to make nachos. If using a rotisserie or roasted chicken, be sure to taste the meat on its own and adjust the salt level in the recipe as needed.

Note(s): This recipe was tested in a Cosori 5.8-quart air fryer. Depending on the appliance you use, you may need to adjust the cooking time and/or temperature to achieve the desired results.

If you prefer to bake these in a conventional oven, position a rack in the middle of the oven, preheat it to 375 degrees and bake them for an additional 5 minutes, or until golden brown. They won’t be quite as crisp on the outside.

Make ahead: The uncooked hand pies can be placed on a parchment paper-lined, rimmed baking sheet, frozen until solid, transferred to an airtight container and stored in the freezer for up to 3 months. To air-fry from frozen, add 5 to 7 minutes to the cooking time.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 1 week. Recrisp in a 350-degrees oven or air fryer for about 5 minutes or until warmed through.

Substitutions: Want to skip the chicken? >> Add another cup of beans.

No beans? >> Use 1/2 cup rice or favorite grain