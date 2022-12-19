Chicken Pot Tot Hotdish

There is something comforting and wonderfully retro about this Tater-Tot-topped casserole, with its well-seasoned sauce and vegetables. The original recipe mentions ketchup, for serving. But we like this hotdish just as it is.

Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

This casserole can be assembled, wrapped and frozen for up to 3 months. Defrost in the refrigerator overnight and remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking.