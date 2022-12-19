Chicken Pot Tot Hotdish
There is something comforting and wonderfully retro about this Tater-Tot-topped casserole, with its well-seasoned sauce and vegetables. The original recipe mentions ketchup, for serving. But we like this hotdish just as it is.
Refrigerate for up to 4 days.
This casserole can be assembled, wrapped and frozen for up to 3 months. Defrost in the refrigerator overnight and remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking.
Adapted from a Molly Yeh recipe in “America the Great Cookbook: The Food We Make for the People We Love From 100 of Our Finest Chefs and Food Heroes,” edited by Joe Yonan (Weldon Owen, 2017).
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for greasing the baking dish
- 1 large yellow or white onion (9 ounces), chopped
- 3 carrots, scrubbed well and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- Fine salt
- 6 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 3 cups whole milk
- 1 tablespoon concentrated chicken bouillon, such as Better Than Bouillon brand
- 3/4 cups fresh or frozen peas
- 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1/2- to 3/4-inch pieces
- 1/2 teaspoons dried thyme
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 18 ounces frozen Tater Tots
Directions
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees.
Step 2
In a large saute pan or deep skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Once its foam subsides, stir in the onion, carrots and a pinch of the salt. Cook for about 10 minutes, stirring a few times, until the onions and carrots have softened.
Step 3
Sprinkle in the flour and stir to incorporate, then gradually pour in the milk while stirring, until the sauce slightly thickens, about 3 minutes. Add the chicken bouillon base, peas, chicken pieces, thyme and a few grinds of pepper, stirring to blend well. Once the mixture begins to bubble at the edges, cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 to 15 minutes until the sauce thickens. Taste and add salt and/or pepper, as needed.
Step 4
Lightly grease an 8-by-11-inch baking dish or a casserole with a 3-quart capacity. Transfer the mixture to the dish and use the Tater Tots to cover the surface of the hotdish, arranging them snugly and neatly. Bake, uncovered, for about 30 minutes, or until golden brown.
Step 5
Let cool for about 3 minutes before serving.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving
Calories
490
Carbohydrates
40 g
Cholesterol
135 mg
Fat
23 g
Fiber
4 g
Protein
31 g
Saturated Fat
9 g
Sodium
1000 mg
Sugar
11 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Anne DiGuilio