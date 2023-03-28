Chickpea Nicoise-ish Sandwich on a table in a Studio
(Peggy Cormary for The Washington Post/food styling by Nicola Justine Davis for The Washington Post)
Chickpea Nicoise-ish Sandwich

By Hetty Lui McKinnon

This sandwich is imbued with the jaunty spirit and tangy brininess of the French classic, salade Nicoise. While there’s no tuna nor eggs here, the mashed chickpeas provide a creamy canvas for the bright Nicoise elements, including boiled potatoes, cucumbers, radishes, shallots and black olives. The fillings are rounded out by a sharp caper vinaigrette, offering an acidity that really makes this sandwich sing. This recipe shows the adaptability of a Nicoise — excellent as a salad, perfect on a sandwich.

Storage: Refrigerate leftover potatoes and mashed chickpeas separately for up to 4 days.

From cookbook author Hetty Lui McKinnon.

Ingredients

Servings: 4

For the sandwich

  • Fine salt
  • 8 ounces small (new) potatoes, peeled if you like
  • 8 slices sandwich bread
  • 1 medium tomato (6 ounces), such as Beefsteak, thinly sliced
  • 1 Persian cucumber (4 ounces total), thinly sliced
  • 4 radishes (1 ounce total), thinly sliced
  • 12 black or Kalamata olives, pitted and roughly chopped
  • 1 shallot or 1/4 small red onion (1 ounce), thinly sliced
  • Freshly ground black pepper

For the chickpeas

  • 1 (15.5-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 2 tablespoons vegan mayonnaise
  • Finely grated zest of 1/2 lemon
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, or more to taste
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small clove garlic, minced or finely grated
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
  • Freshly ground black pepper

For the vinaigrette

  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons capers in brine, drained, rinsed and chopped
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon water
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine salt

Directions

Time Icon Total: 40 mins

  1. Step 1

    Cook the potatoes: Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add the potatoes and boil until tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Drain, and when cool enough to handle, thinly slice.

  2. Step 2

    Make the chickpeas: While the potatoes cook, in a large bowl, combine the chickpeas, mayonnaise, lemon zest and juice, oil, garlic, salt and a big pinch of pepper. Using the back of a fork, mash the ingredients until you have a chunky but spreadable mixture. Taste, and season with more salt and/or lemon juice, if needed.

  3. Step 3

    Make the vinaigrette: In a small bowl, whisk together oil, capers, lemon juice, mustard, water and salt until combined.

  4. Step 4

    When ready to serve, set out 4 of the bread slices, divide the mashed chickpeas among them and spread in an even layer. Top with the tomato, cucumber, radish, olives, shallot or red onion and potatoes. Drizzle 1 to 2 tablespoons of the vinaigrette over the vegetables, lightly season with salt and black pepper, if desired, and top each sandwich with a piece of bread. Slice in half and serve.

Nutritional Facts

Per serving (1 sandwich, with 1/4 cup mashed chickpeas, 2 tablespoons vinaigrette and 2 to 3 potatoes)

  • Calories

    66

  • Carbohydrates

    77 g

  • Cholesterol

    0 mg

  • Fat

    34 g

  • Fiber

    12 g

  • Protein

    14 g

  • Saturated Fat

    4 g

  • Sodium

    1195 mg

  • Sugar

    11 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Tested by Ann Maloney and Jim Webster.

