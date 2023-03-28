Chickpea Nicoise-ish Sandwich
This sandwich is imbued with the jaunty spirit and tangy brininess of the French classic, salade Nicoise. While there’s no tuna nor eggs here, the mashed chickpeas provide a creamy canvas for the bright Nicoise elements, including boiled potatoes, cucumbers, radishes, shallots and black olives. The fillings are rounded out by a sharp caper vinaigrette, offering an acidity that really makes this sandwich sing. This recipe shows the adaptability of a Nicoise — excellent as a salad, perfect on a sandwich.
Storage: Refrigerate leftover potatoes and mashed chickpeas separately for up to 4 days.
This recipe is featured in the Plant Powered II newsletter. Sign up here.
From cookbook author Hetty Lui McKinnon.
Ingredients
For the sandwich
- Fine salt
- 8 ounces small (new) potatoes, peeled if you like
- 8 slices sandwich bread
- 1 medium tomato (6 ounces), such as Beefsteak, thinly sliced
- 1 Persian cucumber (4 ounces total), thinly sliced
- 4 radishes (1 ounce total), thinly sliced
- 12 black or Kalamata olives, pitted and roughly chopped
- 1 shallot or 1/4 small red onion (1 ounce), thinly sliced
- Freshly ground black pepper
For the chickpeas
- 1 (15.5-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 2 tablespoons vegan mayonnaise
- Finely grated zest of 1/2 lemon
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, or more to taste
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 small clove garlic, minced or finely grated
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
- Freshly ground black pepper
For the vinaigrette
- 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons capers in brine, drained, rinsed and chopped
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon water
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt
Directions
Step 1
Cook the potatoes: Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add the potatoes and boil until tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Drain, and when cool enough to handle, thinly slice.
Step 2
Make the chickpeas: While the potatoes cook, in a large bowl, combine the chickpeas, mayonnaise, lemon zest and juice, oil, garlic, salt and a big pinch of pepper. Using the back of a fork, mash the ingredients until you have a chunky but spreadable mixture. Taste, and season with more salt and/or lemon juice, if needed.
Step 3
Make the vinaigrette: In a small bowl, whisk together oil, capers, lemon juice, mustard, water and salt until combined.
Step 4
When ready to serve, set out 4 of the bread slices, divide the mashed chickpeas among them and spread in an even layer. Top with the tomato, cucumber, radish, olives, shallot or red onion and potatoes. Drizzle 1 to 2 tablespoons of the vinaigrette over the vegetables, lightly season with salt and black pepper, if desired, and top each sandwich with a piece of bread. Slice in half and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 sandwich, with 1/4 cup mashed chickpeas, 2 tablespoons vinaigrette and 2 to 3 potatoes)
Calories
66
Carbohydrates
77 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
34 g
Fiber
12 g
Protein
14 g
Saturated Fat
4 g
Sodium
1195 mg
Sugar
11 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From cookbook author Hetty Lui McKinnon.
Tested by Ann Maloney and Jim Webster.