Chickpea Nicoise-ish Sandwich

By Hetty Lui McKinnon

This sandwich is imbued with the jaunty spirit and tangy brininess of the French classic, salade Nicoise. While there’s no tuna nor eggs here, the mashed chickpeas provide a creamy canvas for the bright Nicoise elements, including boiled potatoes, cucumbers, radishes, shallots and black olives. The fillings are rounded out by a sharp caper vinaigrette, offering an acidity that really makes this sandwich sing. This recipe shows the adaptability of a Nicoise — excellent as a salad, perfect on a sandwich.

Storage: Refrigerate leftover potatoes and mashed chickpeas separately for up to 4 days.

