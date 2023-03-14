Chili Oil Noodles With Steamed Bok Choy
Spicy oiled noodles find an ideal partner in lightly steamed bok choy in this bowl from the popular TikToker “Caught Snackin’.” This tingling hot noodle dish can be tamed by halving the amount of pepper flakes and switching out some of the chili oil for more sesame or vegetable oil. If you don’t have udon noodles, use your favorite long pasta.
Storage: Refrigerate the noodles and bok choy separately for up to 2 days.
Adapted from “Caught Snackin’” (Weldon Owen, 2023).
Ingredients
- Fine salt
- 5 ounces thick udon noodles
- 8 ounces baby bok choy or small bok choy, trimmed and sliced lengthwise
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seed oil
- 1 tablespoon chili oil
- 1 tablespoon white or black (or a mixture of both) sesame seeds
- 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 clove garlic, minced or finely grated
- 1 tablespoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
- Freshly cracked black pepper (optional)
- 1 scallion, thinly sliced, for serving (optional)
- 1 red or green chile, seeded, pith removed and thinly sliced or minced, for serving (optional)
Directions
Step 1
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to boil, add the noodles and cook according to package directions; drain.
Step 2
Meanwhile, fill a medium pot with about 2 inches of water and bring it to a boil. Place a steamer basket over the top so that it does not touch the water. Arrange the bok choy in the basket – it's okay if the vegetables overlap – then reduce the heat to low, cover with a tightfitting lid and steam until tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Uncover and turn off the heat.
Step 3
While the bok choy steams, in a large heat-proof bowl, whisk together the sesame oil, chili oil, sesame seeds and soy sauce, garlic and red pepper flakes until combined.
Step 4
In a small saucepan over medium heat or in a microwave-safe bowl, heat the vegetable oil until shimmering, about 2 minutes on the stove, or about 45 seconds on HIGH in the microwave. Pour the hot oil over the chili oil mixture and whisk until fully combined. Add the noodles and toss until each strand is well coated.
Step 5
Divide the noodles and bok choy among warm, shallow bowls. Sprinkle with the black pepper, if using, the scallions and chile, if using, and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 cup noodles, 1 1/3 cups bok choy), based on 3
Calories
397
Carbohydrates
40 g
Fat
23 g
Fiber
3 g
Protein
9 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
413 mg
Sugar
4 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney.