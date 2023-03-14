Chili Oil Noodles With Steamed Bok Choy

Spicy oiled noodles find an ideal partner in lightly steamed bok choy in this bowl from the popular TikToker “Caught Snackin’.” This tingling hot noodle dish can be tamed by halving the amount of pepper flakes and switching out some of the chili oil for more sesame or vegetable oil. If you don’t have udon noodles, use your favorite long pasta.

Storage: Refrigerate the noodles and bok choy separately for up to 2 days.