Chili Pasta Casserole
Love chili? Then you’re likely to enjoy this crowd-pleasing dish from “Seriously Good Chili Cookbook” by Brian Baumgartner, who portrayed chili-loving Kevin Malone on NBC’s “The Office.” The recipe calls for making this in an ovenproof skillet. If assembled in a casserole pan, however, it may be made ahead, too, so it’s ideal for parties or game-day festivities. If you’re not a meat eater, omit the beef or substitute with a plant-based meat or another can of beans.
If you do not have a skillet large enough to accommodate this dish — it makes about 14 cups — or if you want to assemble it in advance, transfer the meat and bean mixture from the skillet to a lightly greased 9-by-13-inch casserole dish (see Make Ahead).
Refrigerate leftovers for up to 3 days.
To make in advance, transfer the meat, bean and pasta mixture to a lightly greased 9-by-13-inch pan. Cover tightly and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month. If frozen, allow the casserole to defrost in the refrigerator overnight and then bake as directed.
Adapted from “Seriously Good Chili Cookbook” by Brian Baumgartner (Fox Chapel Publishing, 2022).
Correction: In an earlier version of this recipe, the weight of the cheese at 4 ounces was correct, but not the cup measure. It calls for 1 cup.
Ingredients
- 8 ounces short pasta, such as orecchiette, small shells or elbows
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
- 1 small white onion (5 ounces), chopped
- 1 pound lean ground beef (90 percent lean or higher) or 12 ounces plant-based meat, such as Beyond Meat brand
- 1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce
- 1 (15-ounce) can kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chiles
- 1/4 cups water
- 1 tablespoon plus 1.5 teaspoons chili powder
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1/8 teaspoons cayenne pepper
- 1/8 teaspoons fine salt
- 1/8 teaspoons finely ground black pepper
- 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cups sour cream, for serving
- 1/4 cups chopped scallions, for serving
Directions
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees.
Step 2
Bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to the package instructions until al dente, then drain.
Step 3
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add the onions and cook, stirring, until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the beef and cook, stirring, until browned, about 5 minutes.
Step 4
Add the tomato sauce, beans, diced tomatoes and green chiles, water, chili powder, cumin, cayenne, salt and pepper to the skillet. Stir to combine and cook until warmed through, about 5 minutes.
Step 5
Transfer the pasta to the skillet and stir to combine. Sprinkle evenly with the cheese and bake for about 20 minutes, or until bubbling and heated through.
Step 6
Divide among bowls and serve with the sour cream and scallions on top or on the side.
Step 7
NOTE: If you do not have a skillet large enough to accommodate this dish — it makes about 14 cups — or if you want to assemble it in advance (see Make Ahead), transfer the meat-and-bean mixture to a lightly greased 9-by-13-inch casserole dish. Add the pasta and stir until well combined. Top with the cheese and bake as directed.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 3/4 cups), based on 8
Calories
471
Carbohydrates
44 g
Cholesterol
74 mg
Fat
20 g
Fiber
8 g
Protein
29 g
Saturated Fat
10 g
Sodium
568 mg
Sugar
7 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney