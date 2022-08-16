Chili Pasta Casserole

Love chili? Then you’re likely to enjoy this crowd-pleasing dish from “Seriously Good Chili Cookbook” by Brian Baumgartner, who portrayed chili-loving Kevin Malone on NBC’s “The Office.” The recipe calls for making this in an ovenproof skillet. If assembled in a casserole pan, however, it may be made ahead, too, so it’s ideal for parties or game-day festivities. If you’re not a meat eater, omit the beef or substitute with a plant-based meat or another can of beans.

If you do not have a skillet large enough to accommodate this dish — it makes about 14 cups — or if you want to assemble it in advance, transfer the meat and bean mixture from the skillet to a lightly greased 9-by-13-inch casserole dish (see Make Ahead).

Refrigerate leftovers for up to 3 days.

To make in advance, transfer the meat, bean and pasta mixture to a lightly greased 9-by-13-inch pan. Cover tightly and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month. If frozen, allow the casserole to defrost in the refrigerator overnight and then bake as directed.