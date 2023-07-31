Chimichurri Pasta Salad

By Anna Luisa Rodriguez

This pasta salad borrows one of the most famous steak accompaniments and uses it as a fresh, vibrant dressing. Parsley and cilantro add herbaceous flair, and red chile pepper lends a gentle heat. The dish is packed with pantry staples, making it easy to throw together for a cookout or potluck.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days. Let sit on the counter for 15 to 30 minutes before serving to take off the chill. You may want to add a few dashes of red wine vinegar and olive oil to brighten.