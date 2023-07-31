Chimichurri Pasta Salad
This pasta salad borrows one of the most famous steak accompaniments and uses it as a fresh, vibrant dressing. Parsley and cilantro add herbaceous flair, and red chile pepper lends a gentle heat. The dish is packed with pantry staples, making it easy to throw together for a cookout or potluck.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days. Let sit on the counter for 15 to 30 minutes before serving to take off the chill. You may want to add a few dashes of red wine vinegar and olive oil to brighten.
From editorial aide Anna Luisa Rodriguez.
Ingredients
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt, plus more for the pasta water
- 1 pound short, ridged pasta, such as farfalle, rigatoni or cascatelli
- 1/2 cup olive oil, divided
- 1 cup (1 ounce) fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
- 1/2 cup (1/2 ounce) fresh cilantro leaves
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 1 red chile, seeds and rib removed, minced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated
- 1 teaspoon fresh oregano, minced
- 1 pinch granulated sugar
- 1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
- One (15-ounce) can white beans, such as cannellini, navy or Great Northern, rinsed and drained
- 1/2 medium red onion (4 ounces total), finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons finely grated lemon zest (from 2 lemons), plus more for serving
- Lemon wedges, for serving
Directions
Step 1
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the pasta and cook according to the package instructions, until al dente. Drain and rinse with cool running water to remove excess starch, 10 to 15 seconds. Transfer the pasta to a large bowl and toss with 1/4 cup of the olive oil to prevent it from sticking together.
Step 2
In a food processor or blender, combine the parsley, cilantro, vinegar, the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil, chile, garlic, oregano, salt and sugar. Pulse until the cilantro and parsley are finely chopped, but some flecks of leaves remain — the sauce shouldn’t be completely smooth.
Step 3
Transfer the chimichurri sauce to the bowl with the pasta; add the tomatoes, beans, onions and lemon zest and toss to thoroughly combine. Taste and season with more salt, if desired.
Step 4
Serve with lemon wedges and zest.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (scant 1 1/4 cup), based on 10
Calories
300
Carbohydrates
41 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
12 g
Fiber
3 g
Protein
8 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
159 mg
Sugar
3 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From editorial aide Anna Luisa Rodriguez.
Tested by Anna Luisa Rodriguez.