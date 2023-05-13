Cilantro-Mint Yogurt Chutney on a table in a Studio
Rey Lopez for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post
Cilantro-Mint Yogurt Chutney

By Tanya Sichynsky

This herbaceous, fragrant chutney, rich in cilantro and mint, is sure to brighten up sandwiches, salads, vegetable platters and so much more.

Storage Refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Adapted from Tanya Sichynsky’s Meal Plan of Action newsletter.

Ingredients

measuring cupServings: 3-6 (makes about 3/4 cup)
  • 2/3 cup packed fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems, plus more optional for serving
  • 1/3 cup packed fresh mint leaves, plus more optional for serving
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons golden raisins
  • 1 tablespoon plain full-fat Greek yogurt
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon fine salt

Directions

Time Icon Total: 10 mins

  1. Step 1

    In a blender, combine the cilantro, mint, oil, raisins, yogurt, lime juice, garlic powder and salt and process into a smooth paste. Serve right away or refrigerate until needed.

Nutritional Facts

(2 tablespoons), based on 6

  • Calories

    94

  • Carbohydrates

    3 g

  • Cholesterol

    0 mg

  • Fat

    9 g

  • Fiber

    0 g

  • Protein

    1 g

  • Saturated Fat

    1 g

  • Sodium

    101 mg

  • Sugar

    2 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Tested by Tanya Sichynsky and Ann Maloney.

