Cilantro-Mint Yogurt Chutney
This herbaceous, fragrant chutney, rich in cilantro and mint, is sure to brighten up sandwiches, salads, vegetable platters and so much more.
Storage Refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Adapted from Tanya Sichynsky’s Meal Plan of Action newsletter.
Ingredients
measuring cupServings: 3-6 (makes about 3/4 cup)
- 2/3 cup packed fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems, plus more optional for serving
- 1/3 cup packed fresh mint leaves, plus more optional for serving
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons golden raisins
- 1 tablespoon plain full-fat Greek yogurt
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt
Directions
Time Icon Total: 10 mins
Step 1
In a blender, combine the cilantro, mint, oil, raisins, yogurt, lime juice, garlic powder and salt and process into a smooth paste. Serve right away or refrigerate until needed.
Nutritional Facts
(2 tablespoons), based on 6
Calories
94
Carbohydrates
3 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
9 g
Fiber
0 g
Protein
1 g
Saturated Fat
1 g
Sodium
101 mg
Sugar
2 g
Tested by Tanya Sichynsky and Ann Maloney.