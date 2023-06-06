BLT Clams
The winning trio of bacon, lettuce and tomato lend their spark to this quick meal of clams. Breadcrumbs, toasted in the bacon fat, turn this dish into a filling meal. Look for tightly closed littleneck clams, or substitute cherrystone clams or mussels.
Note: If your clams seem very dirty, soak them in a bowl, swishing them in the water periodically, until any dirt and sand falls to the bottom of the bowl. After soaking, check the clams by tapping their shells; if they close, this means they are alive. If they remain open, the clams are dead and should be discarded. Discard any clams with broken or cracked shells as well.
Where to buy: Fresh clams can be found at seafood stores and well-stocked supermarkets.
From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza.
Ingredients
- 1 romaine lettuce heart (10 ounces), shredded or chopped
- 6 ounces bacon, sliced into 1/4-inch pieces
- 1 cup (2 ounces) panko breadcrumbs
- 24 littleneck clams (about 2 1/4 pounds), scrubbed, soaked and drained (see NOTE)
- 1/2 pint (6 ounces) cherry or grape tomatoes, halved (about 18)
- 1/4 cup white wine (may substitute 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar mixed with 2 tablespoons water)
Directions
Step 1
Place the romaine in a large serving bowl.
Step 2
To a large pot or Dutch oven with a lid over medium-high heat, add the bacon and cook, stirring until the fat is rendered and the bacon browns and crisps, 7 to 10 minutes. (There’s no need to preheat the pan.)
Step 3
Add the panko and stir it into the bacon fat. Cook, stirring constantly, until the breadcrumbs turn light golden brown, about 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon and breadcrumbs to a bowl.
Step 4
Increase the heat to high. Add the clams, tomatoes and wine. Cover and cook, occasionally shaking the pot, 3 to 4 minutes. Peek inside the pot: Once the clams begin to open, uncover the pot and, using tongs, transfer them to the bowl with the romaine. Cook any clams that haven’t opened for another 2 minutes. If they still don’t open, discard them.
Step 5
Once the clams have been removed, boil the tomatoes and liquid in the pot until it reduces slightly, about 2 minutes.
Step 6
Remove from the heat, and pour the tomatoes and sauce over the clams and lettuce. Sprinkle with the bacon breadcrumbs and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (4 cups clams, lettuce and sauce), based on 3
Calories
482
Carbohydrates
23 g
Cholesterol
90 mg
Fat
27 g
Fiber
3 g
Protein
30 g
Saturated Fat
9 g
Sodium
602 mg
Sugar
4 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Hattie Ulan.