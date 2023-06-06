By G. Daniela Galarza

The winning trio of bacon, lettuce and tomato lend their spark to this quick meal of clams. Breadcrumbs, toasted in the bacon fat, turn this dish into a filling meal. Look for tightly closed littleneck clams, or substitute cherrystone clams or mussels.

Note: If your clams seem very dirty, soak them in a bowl, swishing them in the water periodically, until any dirt and sand falls to the bottom of the bowl. After soaking, check the clams by tapping their shells; if they close, this means they are alive. If they remain open, the clams are dead and should be discarded. Discard any clams with broken or cracked shells as well.

Where to buy: Fresh clams can be found at seafood stores and well-stocked supermarkets.