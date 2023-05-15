Classic Grilled Hamburger
It’s fairly easy to grill a juicy burger. It’s also easy to dry one out. This simple recipe calls for ground beef that is 80 percent lean. The fat content helps keep the patty moist. The recipe below offers a few tips for forming your patties and timing your cooking, so you can get a grilled burger to suit your taste. Grill temperatures can vary, especially with charcoal, so keep in mind that cooking times are estimates based on a 450-degree grill.
To prepare the grill: If using a gas grill, set it to 450 degrees. If using a charcoal grill, fill a chimney starter with charcoal, light it, and when the coals are white-gray with ash, pour them into charcoal grate, adding more charcoal, if necessary. Put the lid on the grill, making sure the vents are open all the way. When all of the coals are gray and hot, about 15 minutes, your grill should be medium-hot. (Use a grill thermometer, or test the heat by holding your hand, palm-down, about 4 inches from the grate, making sure that nothing flammable, such as clothing, is near the heat. If you can hold it there for about 4 seconds, the heat should be at medium, or about 450 degrees.) Pull your hand away from the heat before it gets painful.
Storage: Refrigerate the burgers for up to 4 days.
From recipes editor Ann Maloney.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 pounds ground chuck, preferably 80 percent lean
- Fine salt
- Freshly cracked black pepper
- 4 slices cheese (optional)
- 4 hamburger buns, toasted if desired
- Mayonnaise, mustard, sliced pickles, sliced onion, lettuce and tomato, for serving (optional)
Directions
Step 1
Prepare a grill for direct heat (see headnote). If using a gas grill, preheat to medium-high, about 450 degrees. If using a charcoal grill, light the charcoal or wood briquettes; when the briquettes are white and glowing, distribute them under the cooking area for direct heat.
Step 2
To test the temperature of the grill without a thermometer, hold your hand about 4 inches above the coals for about 4 seconds.
Step 3
While the grill is heating, divide the meat into 4 equal pieces, about 6 ounces each, and loosely form into 3/4-inch-thick patties, about 1/2 inch wider than a standard bun. Handle the meat only as much as needed to form the patties. Make a 2-inch-wide circular indentation in the center of each patty with your fingers. Lightly season both sides of each patty with salt and pepper.
Step 4
Place the patties on the hot grill, with the flat side down, and cook until browned and with grill marks, about 3 minutes. (Remember, with charcoal you may have cool and hot spots, so look for the hotter spots when positioning your patties.) Flip the patties, cover and cook until browned with grill marks on the other side, an additional 4 minutes for medium-well (145 to 150 degrees on an instant read thermometer) and 6 minutes for well done (160 degrees or higher). Never press down on the burgers while they are cooking.
Step 5
Transfer the burgers to a wire rack set in a sheet pan. Add a slice of cheese to each patty, if using, loosely tent with foil and let rest for 3 to 5 minutes.
Step 6
Place the hamburger buns, cut-side down, on a cooler part of the grill until lightly toasted, 1 to 2 minutes.
Step 7
Place the buns on plates and spread with mustard and/or mayonnaise, if using. Add pickles, if using, to the bottom of the bun, top with a burger, onion, lettuce and tomato, if using, and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 burger and bun)
Calories
433
Carbohydrates
22 g
Cholesterol
105 mg
Fat
22 g
Fiber
1 g
Protein
33 g
Saturated Fat
8 g
Sodium
350 mg
Sugar
2 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney.