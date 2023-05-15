Classic Grilled Hamburger

By Ann Maloney

It’s fairly easy to grill a juicy burger. It’s also easy to dry one out. This simple recipe calls for ground beef that is 80 percent lean. The fat content helps keep the patty moist. The recipe below offers a few tips for forming your patties and timing your cooking, so you can get a grilled burger to suit your taste. Grill temperatures can vary, especially with charcoal, so keep in mind that cooking times are estimates based on a 450-degree grill.

To prepare the grill: If using a gas grill, set it to 450 degrees. If using a charcoal grill, fill a chimney starter with charcoal, light it, and when the coals are white-gray with ash, pour them into charcoal grate, adding more charcoal, if necessary. Put the lid on the grill, making sure the vents are open all the way. When all of the coals are gray and hot, about 15 minutes, your grill should be medium-hot. (Use a grill thermometer, or test the heat by holding your hand, palm-down, about 4 inches from the grate, making sure that nothing flammable, such as clothing, is near the heat. If you can hold it there for about 4 seconds, the heat should be at medium, or about 450 degrees.) Pull your hand away from the heat before it gets painful.

Storage: Refrigerate the burgers for up to 4 days.