Coconut Meringue Layer Cake
Whether you refer to it as a blitz torte or as “the world’s best cake” (a.k.a. the national cake of Norway), this confection is not only gorgeous, with yellow-hued cake layers filled with white, billowy whipped cream and berries, but it is also texturally otherworldly. Coconut is called for in a variety of forms: oil, milk and shredded go into the cake; extract into the whipped cream; and toasted and flaked on top.
The cake is a showstopper, but it’s a cinch to make. The cake layers are mixed by hand in a single bowl. The meringue requires a stand mixer but comes together in a few minutes of hands-off work. Moreover, the meringue bakes atop the cake layers, so once you have spread it on top of each and slid them into the oven, your only remaining task is whipping up some cream and sprinkling on some berries.
The cake is best the day it’s made but can be lightly wrapped and refrigerated for up to 3 days. Remove leftovers about 30 minutes before serving.
From cookbook author Jessie Sheehan.
Ingredients
For the cake
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons (131 grams) coconut oil, melted (see NOTES)
- 1 cup (200 grams) granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 4 large egg yolks, at room temperature
- 2/3 cup (161 grams) unsweetened full-fat coconut milk, at room temperature
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 3/4 teaspoon fine salt
- 1 1/2 cups (187 grams) all-purpose flour
- 2/3 cup (57 grams) shredded sweetened coconut (optional)
For the meringue
- 4 large egg whites, at room temperature
- 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
- 1/8 teaspoon fine salt
- 3/4 cup (150 grams) granulated sugar
For the whipped cream
- 1 1/4 cups (284 grams) heavy cream
- 3 tablespoons confectioners' sugar
- 1 teaspoon coconut extract (optional)
- 1 cup (170 grams) mixed berries, for serving (optional)
- Toasted flaked coconut, for sprinkling (optional; see NOTES)
Directions
Step 1
Make the cake batter: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and remove the racks above it; preheat to 350 degrees. Generously grease the sides and bottoms of two 8-inch cake pans with the cooking spray. Line the bottoms with parchment paper.
Step 2
In a large bowl, whisk together the oil, sugar and vanilla until combined. Whisk in the egg yolks until the mixture looks thick, yellow and well-combined. Whisk in the coconut milk. Sprinkle the baking powder and salt over the bowl one at a time, whisking vigorously after each. Fold in the flour and shredded coconut, if using, just until the last streaks of flour disappear. Evenly divide the batter between the two pans — each pan should get about 360 grams of batter. Using a small offset spatula or a butter knife, smooth out the tops.
Step 3
Make the meringue: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, or using a large bowl and a handheld mixer, beat together on medium speed the egg whites, cream of tartar and salt until frothy. Slowly pour in the sugar, increase the mixer speed to medium-high and beat until soft, thick, glossy peaks form (the peaks should bend a little at the top), 5 to 8 minutes. Divide the meringue between the two cake pans and, using a small offset spatula or butter knife, smooth it out over the batter.
Step 4
Bake the cake layers: Bake for about 30 minutes, or until the meringue has risen considerably (it will deflate, don’t worry) and is lightly browned, and a cake tester inserted into the cake comes out with a few moist crumbs. Testing the cake underneath the meringue is a little tricky, but you can be aggressive in searching for a few moist crumbs with at least one of the cakes, as it will be topped with the other.
Step 5
As soon as the cakes are pulled from the oven, run a butter knife or a small offset spatula around the edges of the pans to release the meringue before it hardens and sticks.
Step 6
Let the cakes cool in the pans on a wire rack for 20 minutes, before inverting them and then turning them right side up and letting them cool completely. If it’s humid, the meringue may stick a bit when you flip the cakes upside down — just sprinkle whichever layer becomes the top of the cake with toasted flaked coconut, and no one will be the wiser.
Step 7
Make the whipped cream: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, or using a large bowl and a handheld mixer, beat the cream, confectioners’ sugar and coconut extract on medium-high speed until medium peaks form, about 5 minutes.
Step 8
Spread the whipped cream over the meringue on the less-attractive layer (we know you love them both, but just pick one), sprinkle with the berries, if using, and top with the second layer. The meringue should be on top.
Step 9
Press down very lightly on the top of the cake and sprinkle with toasted coconut to cover any meringue imperfections. Slice with a large serrated knife, wiping the blade between slices, and serve.
Step 10
NOTES: If you prefer a more neutral flavor in the cake, use refined coconut oil, and for a more pronounced vibe — unrefined.
Step 11
To toast the coconut, spread it on a baking sheet and place it in a 350-degree oven for 5 minutes after the cake layers are removed. Or, heat a medium skillet over medium heat and add the coconut. Toast it, stirring frequently, until it is light brown and crisp. Transfer to a plate to cool.
Step 12
If you do not want to make your own sling, you can buy parchment rounds with tabs that hang over the sides of the pan for easy lifting.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving, based on 10
Calories
492
Carbohydrates
54 g
Cholesterol
115 mg
Fat
30 g
Fiber
1 g
Protein
5 g
Saturated Fat
22 g
Sodium
300 mg
Sugar
38 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Suzy Leonard and Ann Maloney