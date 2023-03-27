Coconut Meringue Layer Cake

By Jessie Sheehan

Whether you refer to it as a blitz torte or as “the world’s best cake” (a.k.a. the national cake of Norway), this confection is not only gorgeous, with yellow-hued cake layers filled with white, billowy whipped cream and berries, but it is also texturally otherworldly. Coconut is called for in a variety of forms: oil, milk and shredded go into the cake; extract into the whipped cream; and toasted and flaked on top.

The cake is a showstopper, but it’s a cinch to make. The cake layers are mixed by hand in a single bowl. The meringue requires a stand mixer but comes together in a few minutes of hands-off work. Moreover, the meringue bakes atop the cake layers, so once you have spread it on top of each and slid them into the oven, your only remaining task is whipping up some cream and sprinkling on some berries.

The cake is best the day it’s made but can be lightly wrapped and refrigerated for up to 3 days. Remove leftovers about 30 minutes before serving.