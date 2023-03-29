Cold Mapo Tofu
Mapo tofu, the beloved Sichuan dish, traditionally comes bathed in a bold, spicy, deeply umami sauce. While this mapo tofu interpretation comes with three crucial differences – meat-free, cold and no-cook – it’s imbued with the same big flavors and textures of the original dish. Doubanjiang and Sichuan peppercorns – the signature seasonings of mapo tofu – combine with aromatics to create a quick, punchy sauce that turns a block of cold tofu into a meal. Taste your brand of doubanjiang so you’re familiar with how spicy and salty the bean sauce is; then adjust the amount you use accordingly. There are many excellent brands on the market, but look for ones labeled Pixian which denotes it was made in the area of Chengdu, China, which is the home of mapo tofu. An excellent brand that’s available in the United States is Juan Cheng.
Notes: Silken tofu that comes in plastic containers can be tricky to remove without breaking apart. Using sharp kitchen scissors, carefully trim off the edges of the box and peel the plastic cover off completely, then place a clean towel over the tofu, followed by a plate, and flip it over. Snip each of the four corners of the plastic container off to help release the plastic container from the tofu and carefully lift it right off. Your tofu should be intact. Fold the sides of the towel over the tofu or place another on top.
To grind Sichuan peppercorns, put them in a mortar and pestle and bash them until coarsely ground – there will be fine powder mixed up with bits of smashed husks. Use it all. If you prefer, substitute whole dried red chiles or crushed red pepper flakes (but you won’t get the tingly, numbing effect the Sichuan pepper offers!).
Doubanjiang goes by many names: It is sometimes sold as spicy bean paste, spicy broad bean paste, broad bean chili sauce or fermented chili bean paste. There are two types of doubanjiang: One packed in oil that tends to be spicier, while the other is a chunkier paste. Both will work in this recipe, but vary the amounts depending how spicy you want it.
Where to buy: Doubanjiang and Sichuan peppercorns can be found at Asian markets or online.
Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 4 days.
From cookbook author Hetty Lui McKinnon.
Ingredients
For the tofu
- Two (16-ounce) packages silken (or soft) tofu, cold
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced
- Toasted white sesame seeds, for serving
- Cooked white rice, for serving (optional)
For the mapo sauce
- 2 tablespoons hot water, or more as needed
- 4 teaspoons broad bean chili sauce, such as Juan Cheng brand, also labeled as chili bean paste or fermented doubanjiang (see headnote)
- 1 1/2 teaspoons granulated sugar
- 1 clove garlic, minced or finely grated
- One (1-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated
- 4 teaspoons untoasted sesame oil
- 2 teaspoons rice vinegar
- 1/2 to 1 teaspoon freshly ground Sichuan pepper, to taste (see NOTES)
Directions
Step 1
Drain the tofu: Carefully drain the liquid from the packages of tofu (see NOTES), and gently tip the blocks onto a kitchen towel and cover with a second towel. (Try to keep the blocks in one piece, if possible, but don’t worry if they fall apart.) Let drain while you prepare the sauce.
Step 2
Make the mapo sauce: In a medium bowl, stir together the water, doubanjiang and sugar until the sugar is dissolved and the doubanjiang is broken up. Add the garlic, ginger, sesame oil, rice vinegar and Sichuan pepper, and stir until the mixture is uniform and pourable. If it’s too thick or spicy, stir in another 1 to 2 teaspoons of water; you should have about 1/2 cup.
Step 3
Assemble the dish: Uncover the tofu, slice into bite-size cubes and transfer to a rimmed platter. Pour the sauce over the tofu, and top with the scallions and sesame seeds. Eat as is, or with rice.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 cup tofu, 2 tablespoons sauce)
Calories
210
Carbohydrates
10 g
Fat
12 g
Fiber
1 g
Protein
16 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
512 mg
Sugar
5 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From cookbook author Hetty Lui McKinnon.
Tested by Anna Rodriguez.