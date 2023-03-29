Cold Mapo Tofu

By Hetty Lui McKinnon

Mapo tofu, the beloved Sichuan dish, traditionally comes bathed in a bold, spicy, deeply umami sauce. While this mapo tofu interpretation comes with three crucial differences – meat-free, cold and no-cook – it’s imbued with the same big flavors and textures of the original dish. Doubanjiang and Sichuan peppercorns – the signature seasonings of mapo tofu – combine with aromatics to create a quick, punchy sauce that turns a block of cold tofu into a meal. Taste your brand of doubanjiang so you’re familiar with how spicy and salty the bean sauce is; then adjust the amount you use accordingly. There are many excellent brands on the market, but look for ones labeled Pixian which denotes it was made in the area of Chengdu, China, which is the home of mapo tofu. An excellent brand that’s available in the United States is Juan Cheng.

Notes: Silken tofu that comes in plastic containers can be tricky to remove without breaking apart. Using sharp kitchen scissors, carefully trim off the edges of the box and peel the plastic cover off completely, then place a clean towel over the tofu, followed by a plate, and flip it over. Snip each of the four corners of the plastic container off to help release the plastic container from the tofu and carefully lift it right off. Your tofu should be intact. Fold the sides of the towel over the tofu or place another on top.

To grind Sichuan peppercorns, put them in a mortar and pestle and bash them until coarsely ground – there will be fine powder mixed up with bits of smashed husks. Use it all. If you prefer, substitute whole dried red chiles or crushed red pepper flakes (but you won’t get the tingly, numbing effect the Sichuan pepper offers!).

Doubanjiang goes by many names: It is sometimes sold as spicy bean paste, spicy broad bean paste, broad bean chili sauce or fermented chili bean paste. There are two types of doubanjiang: One packed in oil that tends to be spicier, while the other is a chunkier paste. Both will work in this recipe, but vary the amounts depending how spicy you want it.

Where to buy: Doubanjiang and Sichuan peppercorns can be found at Asian markets or online.

Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 4 days.