Taiwanese-Style Corn and Chicken Soup
Similar to a chicken and corn chowder, this fast and fresh soup is adapted from “Win Son Presents: A Taiwanese-American Cookbook” by Josh Ku and Trigg Brown with Cathy Erway. Fresh corn and canned creamed corn are combined in a broth enriched with velvety chicken. Eggs, stirred in at the end, turn into silky strands. Use fresh summer corn for especially flavorful results, or substitute frozen corn kernels.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Adapted from “Win Son Presents a Taiwanese American Cookbook” by Josh Ku and Trigg Brown with Cathy Erway (Abrams, 2023).
Ingredients
- 8 ounces boneless, skinless chicken tenders or breast, cut against the grain into thin slivers 1 to 2 inches long
- 1 teaspoon rice wine, preferably Taiwanese (may also use Shaoxing rice wine)
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt, plus more as needed
- 4 cups chicken broth, preferably low-sodium
- 2 cups (10 ounces) freshly shucked corn kernels (from 2 ears)
- One (14 3/4-ounce) cans creamed corn
- 2 large eggs, whisked well
- Ground white or cracked black pepper
- 4 scallions, sliced, for garnish (optional)
Directions
Step 1
In a small bowl, combine the chicken, rice wine, cornstarch and salt and mix gently by hand to ensure all of the chicken is coated. Set aside for 20 minutes, or cover and refrigerate up to overnight.
Step 2
In a large pot over high heat, combine the chicken broth with shucked and creamed corn. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat so the liquid is at a gentle simmer.
Step 3
Drop the chicken pieces in, one at a time, stirring after each to ensure the pieces don’t stick together in the soup. Continue stirring in a circular motion as you slowly pour in the eggs.
Step 4
Taste the soup, and season with salt and pepper as desired. Ladle into bowls and garnish with the sliced scallions, if using, before serving.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 1/2 cups)
Calories
179
Carbohydrates
24 g
Cholesterol
84 mg
Fat
4 g
Fiber
2 g
Protein
15 g
Saturated Fat
1 g
Sodium
606 mg
Sugar
5 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by G. Daniela Galarza.