Taiwanese-Style Corn and Chicken Soup

By G. Daniela Galarza

Similar to a chicken and corn chowder, this fast and fresh soup is adapted from “Win Son Presents: A Taiwanese-American Cookbook” by Josh Ku and Trigg Brown with Cathy Erway. Fresh corn and canned creamed corn are combined in a broth enriched with velvety chicken. Eggs, stirred in at the end, turn into silky strands. Use fresh summer corn for especially flavorful results, or substitute frozen corn kernels.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.