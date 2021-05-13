Coronation Chicken Sandwiches
These creamy, savory sandwiches, seasoned with curry paste and chutney, come together quickly for a picnic.
Coronation chicken is a British dish created in 1953 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's accession. To turn it into an easy sandwich filling, yogurt lightens the usual amount of mayonnaise, and curry paste provides the seasoning. We like tossing in an optional few tablespoons of toasted almond slices.
Fun fact for Anglophiles: The original recipe calls for "white bloomer bread"; bloomer is a generic term for an oblong loaf of dense white bread, favored for making summer puddings.
Serve with fruit salad.
Korma curry paste is available in the Indian section of supermarkets' international aisle. In a pinch, 1 tablespoon of Thai red curry paste may be substituted.
Adapted from "The Ginger & White Cookbook," by Tonia George, Emma Scott and Nicholas Scott (Mitchell Beazley, 2014).
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons skin-on sliced almonds (optional)
- 13 ounces cooked boneless, skinless chicken breast
- 1/4 cup plain low-fat yogurt
- 1/4 cup low-fat mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons korma curry paste, such as Patak's brand (see headnote)
- 2 tablespoons mango or apricot-ginger chutney
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon honey (optional)
- 8 thick slices rustic country white bread (see headnote)
- Iceberg or baby romaine lettuce leaves
- 1 3/4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
Directions
Step 1
If using the sliced almonds, toast them in a small, dry skillet over medium-low heat for a few minutes, shaking the pan as needed to avoid scorching. Remove from the heat.
Step 2
Shred the chicken. Place in a bowl along with the yogurt, mayonnaise, korma paste and chutney; toss to incorporate and coat evenly. Stir in the toasted sliced almonds, if using. Season lightly with salt and pepper, then taste; if the mixture has a sharp edge you'd like to lessen, stir in the honey.
Step 3
Place 4 slices of the bread on the work surface; cover each with lettuce.
Step 4
Divide the chicken mixture evenly among the 4 lettuce-topped slices. Spread the butter evenly on one side of each of the remaining 4 slices of bread; place them buttered side down to create 4 sandwiches. Press slightly, then cut each one in half.
Step 5
Serve right away.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving
Calories
470
Carbohydrates
51 g
Cholesterol
95 mg
Fat
12 g
Fiber
2 g
Protein
37 g
Saturated Fat
5 g
Sodium
820 mg
Sugar
8 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick