Coronation Chicken Sandwiches

These creamy, savory sandwiches, seasoned with curry paste and chutney, come together quickly for a picnic.

Coronation chicken is a British dish created in 1953 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's accession. To turn it into an easy sandwich filling, yogurt lightens the usual amount of mayonnaise, and curry paste provides the seasoning. We like tossing in an optional few tablespoons of toasted almond slices.

Fun fact for Anglophiles: The original recipe calls for "white bloomer bread"; bloomer is a generic term for an oblong loaf of dense white bread, favored for making summer puddings.

Serve with fruit salad.

Korma curry paste is available in the Indian section of supermarkets' international aisle. In a pinch, 1 tablespoon of Thai red curry paste may be substituted.