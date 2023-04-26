Coronation Quiche
This is our adaptation of the quiche recipe released by the British royal household in honor of the coronation of King Charles III. It’s packed with spinach, beans and lots of cheddar, preferably a sharp, aged cheese from England.
You can make this recipe using your favorite homemade or store-bought pie dough. You’ll need enough for a single 9-inch crust.
Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 3 days.
Adapted from a recipe released by the British royal household.
Ingredients
- Unsalted butter, for greasing
- All-purpose flour, for dusting (optional)
- 1 unbaked single pie crust for a 9-inch pie, store-bought or homemade (see related recipes)
- 10 ounces (280 grams) frozen chopped spinach
- 1/2 cup (60 grams/2 2/3 ounces) frozen shelled edamame (may substitute peas)
- 1 1/2 cups (125 grams/4 1/2 ounces) grated aged cheddar cheese, preferably English
- 3 large eggs
- 1/2 cup (120 milliliters) heavy cream
- 1/2 cup (120 milliliters) milk (any percentage)
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon (may substitute one or a mix of other leafy herbs, such as oregano, mint or basil)
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Step 1
Lightly grease a 9-inch removable-bottom tart pan with butter.
Step 2
If not using a store-bought crust that’s already rolled out, dust the work surface generously with flour and roll the dough until it’s 12 inches wide and just slightly thicker than 1/8-inch, giving it a quarter-turn every so often and flipping over to the other side, dusting with more flour as needed. Loosely wrap the dough around a rolling pin and then gently drape it over the tart pan. Working your way around, lift the edges of the dough and press it into the bottom and sides of the pan. Leave about a 1/2- to 1-inch overhang of dough, trimming or patching as needed. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Step 3
Position racks in the middle and bottom third of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees. Have ready a large, rimmed baking sheet and line it with parchment if you want to minimize cleanup.
Step 4
Transfer the tart pan to the prepared baking sheet. Line the crust with parchment paper or foil and fill with pie weights, dried beans, rice, pennies or granulated sugar (the sugar can be subsequently used for baking). Bake on the bottom rack for 15 minutes – the crust won’t be baked through.
Step 5
Remove the parchment or foil and pie weights from the crust. Using a fork, prick the bottom of the crust all over and return to the bottom rack of the oven on the baking sheet and bake for an additional 10 to 15 minutes, or until the edges are golden and the bottom is dry with some light golden spots. Transfer to a heatproof counter or wire rack.
Step 6
To trim away the excess pie crust, use a rolling pin to gently press around the top of the fluted edges, then pull away the extra crust. (For a cook’s treat, you can leave these on the baking sheet while the quiche bakes, though they may need to be pulled out a little sooner once they’re deeply golden and flaky.)
Step 7
While the crust bakes, cook the spinach in the microwave according to the package instructions. Transfer to a towel and wring out as much of the water as possible (it’s great for green smoothies!). Then cook the frozen edamame in the microwave according to the package instructions, draining and patting dry when done.
Step 8
Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees.
Step 9
Scatter half of the grated cheese evenly over the crust, followed by the spinach (you may need to pull it apart a bit to better distribute it) and edamame.
Step 10
In a large glass measuring cup with a spout, whisk together the eggs, heavy cream, milk, tarragon, salt and pepper until thoroughly combined. Pour into the crust, ensuring it evenly fills in around the vegetables. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the top.
Step 11
Bake on the middle rack for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the filling is puffed, set and lightly golden. Let cool on a wire rack for at least 30 minutes before serving. When ready, remove the fluted sides of the pan (you can do this easily by setting it on top of a large can), cut and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving, based on 8
Calories
286
Carbohydrates
14 g
Cholesterol
108 mg
Fat
21 g
Fiber
2 g
Protein
10 g
Saturated Fat
10 g
Sodium
384 mg
Sugar
1 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Becky Krystal and Ann Maloney.