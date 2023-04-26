Coronation Quiche

Time Icon Active: 45 mins | Total: 1 hour 25 mins

Step 1 Lightly grease a 9-inch removable-bottom tart pan with butter.

Step 2 If not using a store-bought crust that’s already rolled out, dust the work surface generously with flour and roll the dough until it’s 12 inches wide and just slightly thicker than 1/8-inch, giving it a quarter-turn every so often and flipping over to the other side, dusting with more flour as needed. Loosely wrap the dough around a rolling pin and then gently drape it over the tart pan. Working your way around, lift the edges of the dough and press it into the bottom and sides of the pan. Leave about a 1/2- to 1-inch overhang of dough, trimming or patching as needed. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Step 3 Position racks in the middle and bottom third of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees. Have ready a large, rimmed baking sheet and line it with parchment if you want to minimize cleanup.

Step 4 Transfer the tart pan to the prepared baking sheet. Line the crust with parchment paper or foil and fill with pie weights, dried beans, rice, pennies or granulated sugar (the sugar can be subsequently used for baking). Bake on the bottom rack for 15 minutes – the crust won’t be baked through.

Step 5 Remove the parchment or foil and pie weights from the crust. Using a fork, prick the bottom of the crust all over and return to the bottom rack of the oven on the baking sheet and bake for an additional 10 to 15 minutes, or until the edges are golden and the bottom is dry with some light golden spots. Transfer to a heatproof counter or wire rack.

Step 6 To trim away the excess pie crust, use a rolling pin to gently press around the top of the fluted edges, then pull away the extra crust. (For a cook’s treat, you can leave these on the baking sheet while the quiche bakes, though they may need to be pulled out a little sooner once they’re deeply golden and flaky.)

Step 7 While the crust bakes, cook the spinach in the microwave according to the package instructions. Transfer to a towel and wring out as much of the water as possible (it’s great for green smoothies!). Then cook the frozen edamame in the microwave according to the package instructions, draining and patting dry when done.

Step 8 Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees.

Step 9 Scatter half of the grated cheese evenly over the crust, followed by the spinach (you may need to pull it apart a bit to better distribute it) and edamame.

Step 10 In a large glass measuring cup with a spout, whisk together the eggs, heavy cream, milk, tarragon, salt and pepper until thoroughly combined. Pour into the crust, ensuring it evenly fills in around the vegetables. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the top.