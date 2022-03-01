Quesotacos With Peppers and Onions

Quesotacos, sometimes called costras de queso are thin patties of crispy griddled cheese. A popular taqueria preparation, it’s also easily made at home. The griddled cheese can either go into a tortilla, be attached to a tortilla, as it is here, or even replace the tortilla (see VARIATION). It can also turn into a quesadilla — simply fill the interior of each tortilla with more cheese and fold it over on itself. Here, the crispy cheese, attached to corn tortillas, is filled with sauteed spring onions and poblano peppers. Dressed with salsa, beans or stewed meat, they make a fine meal with lots of flavor and texture.

This recipe is featured in the Eat Voraciously newsletter. Sign up here.