Cowboy Caviar
Also known as Texas caviar, this hearty mixture of beans, corn and tomatoes makes a great potluck side. Or, serve it as a snack or meal with tortilla chips for dipping. There are many variations of this bean salad. This one incorporates both black-eyed peas and black beans, plus garlic, onion, tomatoes and corn. Feel free to add to it: Chopped bell peppers, fresh chiles and cilantro would all be great additions. No fresh corn? Use frozen and steamed or canned. The salad is even better the next day.
Make ahead: Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.
From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza.
Ingredients
- 2 large ears corn, husked (may substitute 3 cups canned corn, drained)
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 2 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated
- 1 small red onion (4 ounces), diced
- 1 jalapeño, diced, or 2 tablespoons hot sauce, such as sriracha or Louisiana hot sauce (optional)
- 1/8 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
- Freshly ground black pepper
- One (15-ounce) can black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed (may substitute 1 1/2 cups cooked black-eyed peas)
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed (may substitute 1 1/2 cups cooked black beans)
- 3 ripe plum tomatoes (10 ounces total), diced
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil (optional)
- Corn chips, for serving (optional)
Directions
Step 1
Heat a cast-iron skillet over high heat until you see a few wisps of smoke. Add the corn cobs and cook until some of the kernels brown and blacken, about 2 minutes. Turn, and continue to cook, rotating every few minutes, until the corn is lightly browned all the way around. Transfer the corn to a plate. (If using canned corn, there is no need to cook it.)
Step 2
In a large bowl, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, garlic, red onion, jalapeño or hot sauce, if using, salt and a few grinds of black pepper. Add the black-eyed peas and black beans and stir to combine.
Step 3
Cut the corn off the cob and add it to the bowl, along with the tomatoes and basil, if using. Stir well to combine. Taste, and adjust the seasonings, adding more salt and/or pepper if needed. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving. Serve with corn chips on the side.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 cup), based on 6
Calories
314
Carbohydrates
46 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
13 g
Fiber
16 g
Protein
15 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
252 mg
Sugar
5 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Kara Elder.