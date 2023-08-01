Cowboy Caviar

By G. Daniela Galarza

Also known as Texas caviar, this hearty mixture of beans, corn and tomatoes makes a great potluck side. Or, serve it as a snack or meal with tortilla chips for dipping. There are many variations of this bean salad. This one incorporates both black-eyed peas and black beans, plus garlic, onion, tomatoes and corn. Feel free to add to it: Chopped bell peppers, fresh chiles and cilantro would all be great additions. No fresh corn? Use frozen and steamed or canned. The salad is even better the next day.

Make ahead: Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.