Cranberry Tart With Gingersnap Cookie Crust

A press-in gingersnap cookie crust is easy to assemble and eliminates the need for a rolling pin. It holds a cranberry curd flavored with fresh ginger and a bit of orange. Top it with a crumble of gingersnap cookies, crystallized ginger and candied orange peel around the edges for a decorative touch. If you don't have a tart pan, you can make this in a pie plate instead.

Leftover tart can be covered and refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Candied orange peel can be found in specialty stores and online. Alternatively, you could use more crystallized ginger or another dried fruit, such as cranberry or apricot, in its place, or simply omit it.

The crust must be refrigerated for at least 30 minutes or overnight before blind baking. The baked crust can be allowed to cool completely and stored loosely covered at room temperature 1 day in advance.