Cranberry Tart With Gingersnap Cookie Crust
A press-in gingersnap cookie crust is easy to assemble and eliminates the need for a rolling pin. It holds a cranberry curd flavored with fresh ginger and a bit of orange. Top it with a crumble of gingersnap cookies, crystallized ginger and candied orange peel around the edges for a decorative touch. If you don't have a tart pan, you can make this in a pie plate instead.
Leftover tart can be covered and refrigerated for up to 3 days.
Candied orange peel can be found in specialty stores and online. Alternatively, you could use more crystallized ginger or another dried fruit, such as cranberry or apricot, in its place, or simply omit it.
The crust must be refrigerated for at least 30 minutes or overnight before blind baking. The baked crust can be allowed to cool completely and stored loosely covered at room temperature 1 day in advance.
From Voraciously staff writer Aaron Hutcherson, with a cranberry curd adapted from Cook's Illustrated.
Ingredients
For the cranberry curd
- 1 pound (455 grams/4 cups) fresh or frozen cranberries
- 1 1/4 cups (250 grams) granulated sugar
- Finely grated zest and juice of 1 orange (about 1 tablespoon zest and 0.5 cups juice)
- 1 (2-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and thinly sliced
- Pinch fine sea salt or table salt
- 3 large egg yolks
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 4 tablespoons (55 grams) unsalted butter, cut into 4 pieces and at room temperature
For the gingersnap cookie crust
- 8 tablespoons (113 grams/1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1/4 cups packed (55 grams) dark brown sugar
- 1/4 cups (50 grams) granulated sugar
- 1 large egg yolk
- 2 tablespoons molasses
- 1 3/4 cups (220 grams) all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons ground ginger
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoons ground allspice
- 1/4 teaspoons fine sea salt or table salt
For the cookie-fruit crumble (optional)
- 1/2 cups (50 grams) crumbled gingersnap cookies
- 1/4 cups (50 grams) diced crystallized ginger
- 1/4 cups (50 grams) diced candied orange peel
Directions
Step 1
Make the cranberry curd: In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine the cranberries, sugar, orange zest and juice, ginger and salt and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Adjust the heat to maintain a very gentle simmer, cover and cook until all the cranberries have burst and started to shrivel, about 10 minutes.
Step 2
While the cranberries cook, in a small bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and cornstarch until smooth. Transfer the hot cranberry mixture to a heatproof blender. Immediately add the yolk mixture, cover loosely (see NOTES), gradually increase the speed to high and blend until smooth, about 1 minute. Let the mixture cool, uncovered, in the blender until a skin forms and it registers 120 to 125 degrees on an instant-read thermometer, about 1 hour 30 minutes.
Step 3
Make the gingersnap cookie crust: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and brown and granulated sugars on medium-low speed until smooth, 2 to 3 minutes.
Step 4
Increase the mixer speed to medium, add the egg yolk and molasses and mix to combine. Stop the mixer and scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl thoroughly. Add the flour, ginger, cinnamon, allspice and salt and mix on low speed until fully incorporated and the mixture looks like crumbly cookie dough, about 1 minute.
Step 5
Turn out the dough into a 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom. Use your fingers to press it evenly across the bottom and up the sides. Loosely cover with a kitchen towel or plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to overnight.
Step 6
When the crust is ready to bake, position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Dock the crust across the bottom with a fork and blind-bake (without pie weights), until evenly golden brown, 20 to 22 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely before adding the filling.
Step 7
When the cranberry puree has cooled, add the softened butter and blend until fully combined, about 30 seconds. Pour the puree into the crust and smooth with an offset spatula into an even layer. Let the tart sit at room temperature for at least 2 hours.
Step 8
Make the cookie-fruit crumble: If desired, combine the cookies, crystallized ginger and candied orange peel in a medium bowl and sprinkle all around the edge of the tart. Slice into wedges and serve at room temperature.
Step 9
NOTES: If you’re not sure your blender is heatproof or you don’t have one, you can use a heatproof food processor or immersion (stick) blender instead. To use a heatproof food processor, transfer the cranberry mixture to the bowl of a food processor, add the yolk mixture and process until smooth, about 1 minute. To use an immersion blender, add the yolk mixture to the cranberries in the pan and puree until smooth, about 1 minute. Be careful not to splatter the hot cranberry mixture. With either method, let the mixture cool, uncovered, until a skin forms and it registers 120 to 125 degrees on an instant-read thermometer. After the mixture has cooled, add the butter, as directed, and puree or blend again. If desired, strain the mixture through a fine-mesh strainer, pressing the puree through with a rubber spatula, before transferring to the crust.
Step 10
When blending the hot puree, be careful to not fill the blender pitcher more than halfway. Remove the center ring from the lid and place a kitchen towel over the opening as you blend. This will allow steam to escape and protect you from splatters.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving
Calories
496
Carbohydrates
79 g
Cholesterol
137 mg
Fat
19 g
Fiber
4 g
Protein
5 g
Saturated Fat
11 g
Sodium
119 mg
Sugar
51 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Aaron Hutcherson