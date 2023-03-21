Crazy Crispy No-Oil Chicken

By Ann Maloney

Bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs are cookbook author and food blogger Nagi Maehashi’s favorite cut of chicken, and this simple, stovetop preparation is her favorite way to cook them because it creates a super-crisp skin. Maehashi likes to eat it with just a sprinkling of salt, but she offers a brown gravy recipe, too (see NOTE). A nonstick pan is best. If you use a well-seasoned cast-iron pan, Maehashi recommends adjusting the heat as needed because cast iron retain heat better and gets quite hot.

Notes: Make your favorite sauce for this chicken or try one of Maehashi’s popular sauce recipes. This one can be ready in about 5 minutes.

To make brown gravy: Prepare the meat as directed. While it is resting, check to see that there are no burned patches in the pan. If there are, carefully wipe the pan clean. If not, set the pan and its juices over medium heat and melt 2 tablespoons of unsalted butter. Add 3 tablespoons of all-purpose flour and cook, stirring until well combined and lightly browned. Slowly pour in 1 cup of low-sodium beef broth, stirring constantly. The gravy will thicken quickly. Once the flour mixture is incorporated into the liquid, stir in a second cup of broth. If you see lumps, use a wooden spoon or a rubber-coated whisk to dissolve them. Taste, and season with salt and pepper, as needed. Simmer, stirring regularly, until the sauce thickens to the desired consistency, 1 to 2 minutes. You should get about 2 cups.

To make gluten-free gravy, omit the flour. Whisk together 1 1/2 tablespoons of cornstarch with a splash of the beef broth in a bowl until smooth. Add the remaining beef broth and the slurry to the pan, whisking constantly, and simmer as directed.

Make ahead: For even crisper skin, place the salted chicken on a plate, skin side up, and refrigerate uncovered for a minimum of 6 and up to 24 hours before searing. After chilling, do not pat the chicken dry because then you lose the salt. Proceed with the recipe as directed.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.