Crazy Crispy No-Oil Chicken
Bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs are cookbook author and food blogger Nagi Maehashi’s favorite cut of chicken, and this simple, stovetop preparation is her favorite way to cook them because it creates a super-crisp skin. Maehashi likes to eat it with just a sprinkling of salt, but she offers a brown gravy recipe, too (see NOTE). A nonstick pan is best. If you use a well-seasoned cast-iron pan, Maehashi recommends adjusting the heat as needed because cast iron retain heat better and gets quite hot.
Notes: Make your favorite sauce for this chicken or try one of Maehashi’s popular sauce recipes. This one can be ready in about 5 minutes.
To make brown gravy: Prepare the meat as directed. While it is resting, check to see that there are no burned patches in the pan. If there are, carefully wipe the pan clean. If not, set the pan and its juices over medium heat and melt 2 tablespoons of unsalted butter. Add 3 tablespoons of all-purpose flour and cook, stirring until well combined and lightly browned. Slowly pour in 1 cup of low-sodium beef broth, stirring constantly. The gravy will thicken quickly. Once the flour mixture is incorporated into the liquid, stir in a second cup of broth. If you see lumps, use a wooden spoon or a rubber-coated whisk to dissolve them. Taste, and season with salt and pepper, as needed. Simmer, stirring regularly, until the sauce thickens to the desired consistency, 1 to 2 minutes. You should get about 2 cups.
To make gluten-free gravy, omit the flour. Whisk together 1 1/2 tablespoons of cornstarch with a splash of the beef broth in a bowl until smooth. Add the remaining beef broth and the slurry to the pan, whisking constantly, and simmer as directed.
Make ahead: For even crisper skin, place the salted chicken on a plate, skin side up, and refrigerate uncovered for a minimum of 6 and up to 24 hours before searing. After chilling, do not pat the chicken dry because then you lose the salt. Proceed with the recipe as directed.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Adapted from “RecipeTin Eats Dinner” by Nagi Maehashi (Countryman Press, 2023).
Ingredients
- 4 (8-ounce) skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs
- Heaping 1/4 teaspoon fine salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling (optional)
Directions
Step 1
Pat the chicken dry. Turn it to the flesh side and make a slash on either side of the bone and another in the thickest part of the meat, going halfway down into the flesh. Your goal is to create even thickness.
Step 2
Sprinkle the salt and pepper evenly on each side of the chicken.
Step 3
In a cold, large, nonstick skillet with a lid, place the chicken, skin side down. Set the skillet over medium heat, cover with a lid and cook for 10 minutes. The chicken juices and fat will render into the pan.
Step 4
Uncover, then reduce the heat to medium-low and cook the chicken without moving for another 20 minutes, peeking under the chicken after 10 minutes. If the pan is still looking watery, or if the chicken is browning too fast, adjust the heat accordingly. After 20 minutes, the liquid should evaporate, leaving only the chicken fat in which the skin will fry and crisp; and the flesh side should be fairly opaque.
Step 5
Flip the chicken and cook the flesh side until cooked through and a thermometer registers 165 degrees when inserted into the thickest part of the meat away from the bone, about 2 minutes.
Step 6
Transfer the chicken to a plate and let rest, uncovered, for 3 minutes.
Step 7
Eat the chicken plain, with a sprinkle of flaky salt, if desired; or serve it with the pan drippings or a suggested sauce or gravy (see related recipes).
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 chicken thigh)
Calories
336
Carbohydrates
0 g
Cholesterol
133 mg
Fat
24 g
Fiber
0 g
Protein
28 g
Saturated Fat
7 g
Sodium
268 mg
Sugar
0 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney.