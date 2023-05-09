Cream Biscuits
Whipping up a tray of cream biscuits is just straight-up baking alchemy: You assemble them with heavy cream, rather than butter, resulting in biscuits that are not only tender and rich, but can be thrown together in about 5 minutes and baked in about 15. The bonus here: This cream biscuit dough is so versatile. It can be scooped and baked for egg sandwich-worthy drop biscuits; rolled out and filled with cheese, herbs and spices for a savory pinwheel cookie; folded up around a hotdog and sliced into little blanketed pigs; or, cut into pieces, dunked in melted butter and rolled in cinnamon sugar for the cutest little individual pull-apart breads you’ve ever seen.
To make one of the related recipes, follow the directions below to make the dough, then use the unbaked, unportioned dough in those recipes. All of the related recipes can be assembled quickly, and although they are all best served warm right out of the oven, you can make ahead and freeze them all: Just reheat on a baking sheet (or place the muffins back in a tin) in a 350-degree oven for 10 to 15 minutes right before serving.
Storage: Biscuits are best as soon as they are made, but can be stored tightly wrapped at room temperature for up to 3 days.
Ingredients
- 1 cup (125 grams) all-purpose flour
- 1 cup (130 grams) cake flour
- 1 1/2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 4 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 1/8 teaspoons fine salt, divided
- 1 1/2 cups (340 grams) heavy cream
- 1 large egg
- Salted butter, for serving
- Jam, for serving
Directions
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 425 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 2
In a large bowl, whisk together the flours, sugar, baking powder and 1 teaspoon of the salt. Add the cream and stir with a flexible spatula until no loose flour remains. Using a 1/4-cup measuring cup, scoop the dough into 9 biscuits, and evenly space them on the prepared baking sheet. In a small bowl, whisk together the egg and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon of salt, and lightly brush each biscuit with the egg wash.
Step 3
Bake for 20 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through, or until the tops and bottoms of the biscuits are nicely browned. Transfer the baking sheet to a wire rack and let cool for about 5 minutes before serving with the butter and jam.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 biscuit)
Calories
256
Carbohydrates
26 g
Cholesterol
75 mg
Fat
16 g
Fiber
1 g
Protein
4 g
Saturated Fat
9 g
Sodium
480 mg
Sugar
2 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From food writer and recipe developer Jessie Sheehan.
Tested by Ann Maloney.