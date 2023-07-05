Creamy Cashew Ranch

By G. Daniela Galarza

Cashews, soaked in water and blended until smooth, form the base of this creamy dressing. Herbs, onion and garlic powder give it ranch’s signature flavors. Nutritional yeast, while optional, lends the dressing a savory umami undertone. To make it thick enough to use as a dip, use a full cup of cashews.

Make Ahead: Chill for at least 1 hour before serving.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 1 week. If the dressing separates, stir it back together before serving.