Creamy Cashew Ranch
Cashews, soaked in water and blended until smooth, form the base of this creamy dressing. Herbs, onion and garlic powder give it ranch’s signature flavors. Nutritional yeast, while optional, lends the dressing a savory umami undertone. To make it thick enough to use as a dip, use a full cup of cashews.
This recipe is featured in the Eat Voraciously newsletter. Sign up here.
Make Ahead: Chill for at least 1 hour before serving.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 1 week. If the dressing separates, stir it back together before serving.
From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza.
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup (4 ounces) cashews, preferably raw
- 1 cup boiling water, plus more as needed
- 1/3 cup apple cider vinegar, plus more as needed
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast (optional)
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley or 1 teaspoon dried
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill or chives or 1 teaspoon dried
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- Fine salt (optional)
Directions
Step 1
Place the cashews in a small heatproof container, cover with the boiling water and soak for 20 minutes.
Step 2
Pour the cashews and water into a blender. Add the vinegar, oil, nutritional yeast (if using), parsley, dill or chives, onion powder and garlic powder. Starting on low speed and increasing to high, process until smooth and creamy, stopping to scrape down the sides of the blender if necessary, about 1 minute. Taste, and season with salt, if desired. Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour, or until ready to serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (3 tablespoons)
Calories
143
Carbohydrates
5 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
13 g
Fiber
1 g
Protein
3 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
4 mg
Sugar
1 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza.
Tested by Kara Elder.