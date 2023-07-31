Creamy Paneer
Paneer is a fresh, mild Indian cheese that can be pan-fried, grilled, or tossed into rich gravies and vegetable dishes. Making paneer at home is a simple way to learn some basic, at-home cheesemaking. Full-fat milk is essential and ultra-pasteurized milk should be avoided as it doesn’t easily form curds. Here, the milk is heated and split with plain, whole milk yogurt until its curds and whey separate. If that process feels too slow, a bit of lemon juice or vinegar will speed up the process. The curds are rinsed, drained and then pressed to form the semi-soft unsalted cheese. Take your time and have a fine-mesh strainer and cheesecloth ready for draining. If you have a tofu press, you can use it to press the drained curds into a more uniform shape.
Storage: Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
From food writer Kari Sonde.
Ingredients
- 2 quarts whole milk
- 1/4 cup well-stirred plain whole-milk yogurt, plus more as needed (up to 1 cup)
- 1 to 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice or 1 to 2 tablespoons white vinegar (optional, see headnote)
Directions
Step 1
Place a fine-mesh strainer over a large bowl and line it with a double layer of cheesecloth, allowing for plenty of overhang.
Step 2
In a large Dutch oven or other heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat, bring the milk to a boil, stirring frequently so it doesn’t scorch. The milk will start to froth and rise in the pot.
Step 3
Immediately decrease the heat to low, add the yogurt and stir constantly until curds begin to form, 2 to 3 minutes. If, after 3 minutes, the curds have not formed, add more yogurt, 1 tablespoon at a time, until they do. Keep stirring until the curds separate entirely from the yellow-green whey, 5 to 10 minutes. If the curds take too long to separate, add lemon juice or vinegar, 1 tablespoon at a time. The curds should form within 1 minute or so.
Step 4
As soon as the mixture separates, pour it into the cheesecloth-lined strainer. (Reserve the whey for another use, such as baking bread.) Remove the strainer from the bowl and rinse the curds under cold, running water until cool enough to handle, about 1 minute; set the strainer set over another large bowl nearby.
Step 5
Wrap the curds tightly in the cheesecloth and squeeze out the liquid until you can shape the curds, still in the cheesecloth, into a disk about 1 inch thick. Return the wrapped disk to the strainer, set a plate or bowl on top of the disk, and weigh it down with a couple of cans of beans or a heavy skillet to squeeze out any excess liquid. (If you have a tofu press, you can transfer the disk there to get a more even shape.)
Step 6
Press the paneer for at least 1 hour and up to overnight — the paneer will hold together better the longer it is compressed. (If pressing longer than 1 hour, transfer to the refrigerator.) Once done pressing, unwrap the paneer, transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate until needed.
Nutritional Facts
(per ounce, using 1/4 cup yogurt)
Calories
88
Carbohydrates
4 g
Cholesterol
26 mg
Fat
6 g
Fiber
0 g
Protein
5 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
23 mg
Sugar
3 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Anna Rodriguez and Olga Massov.