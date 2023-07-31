Creamy Paneer

By Kari Sonde

Paneer is a fresh, mild Indian cheese that can be pan-fried, grilled, or tossed into rich gravies and vegetable dishes. Making paneer at home is a simple way to learn some basic, at-home cheesemaking. Full-fat milk is essential and ultra-pasteurized milk should be avoided as it doesn’t easily form curds. Here, the milk is heated and split with plain, whole milk yogurt until its curds and whey separate. If that process feels too slow, a bit of lemon juice or vinegar will speed up the process. The curds are rinsed, drained and then pressed to form the semi-soft unsalted cheese. Take your time and have a fine-mesh strainer and cheesecloth ready for draining. If you have a tofu press, you can use it to press the drained curds into a more uniform shape.

Storage: Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 1 week.