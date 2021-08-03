Crispy Chickpeas With Fried Shallots and Cilantro-Mint Chutney
A creamy, nearly neon sauce takes these simple crisped chickpeas and shallots to the next level. The sauce, or chutney, gets its vibrant green color and bright flavor from fresh mint and cilantro.
Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.
Recipe adapted from Tanya Sichynsky’s Meal Plan of Action newsletter. To sign up, visit wapo.st/vnewsletters.
Ingredients
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt, plus more as needed
- 1/2 cup long-grain white rice, rinsed until the water runs clear
- 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- Two (15 1/2-ounce) cans chickpeas, rinsed, drained and patted dry
- 2/3 cup packed fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems, plus more optional for serving
- 1/3 cup packed fresh mint leaves, plus more optional for serving
- 2 tablespoons golden raisins
- 1 tablespoon plain full-fat Greek yogurt
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 shallots (4 ounces total), thinly sliced
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
Directions
Step 1
Bring a medium pot of lightly salted water to a boil over medium-high heat. Add the rice and cook, uncovered and stirring occasionally, until tender and the water is absorbed, about 12 minutes. Drain the rice and return it to the pot; cover to keep warm.
Step 2
In a large skillet over medium heat, heat 1/2 cup of the oil until shimmering. Add the chickpeas and season them lightly with salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until they turn light golden brown, about 8 minutes.
Step 3
Meanwhile, in a blender, combine the cilantro, mint, the remaining 1/4 cup of oil, the yogurt, raisins, lime juice, garlic powder and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and process into a smooth paste.
Step 4
Add the shallots and crushed red pepper flakes to the chickpeas and cook, stirring often, until the chickpeas are crisp and the shallots are lightly browned, 4 to 5 minutes.
Step 5
To serve, divide the rice among the plates and top with the chickpeas and shallots. Garnish with cilantro and/or mint leaves, if using, and spoon the chutney on top or serve it on the side.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 1/4 cup chickpeas, 1/2 cup rice and 2 tablespoons chutney), based on 3
Calories
921
Carbohydrates
76 g
Cholesterol
1 mg
Fat
61 g
Fiber
13 g
Protein
16 g
Saturated Fat
9 g
Sodium
181 mg
Sugar
14 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Tanya Sichynsky and Ann Maloney