Crispy Tofu and Zucchini Stir-Fry

By G. Daniela Galarza

Loaded with zucchini and tofu, this stir-fry has an adaptable sauce that can swing sweet, salty or spicy. You’ll start by frying cubes of tofu until crisp. Then, stir-fry zucchini and spring onions or scallions just until they take on some color. Finally, mix together a simple sauce. Adding oyster sauce (vegan or not) will make your sauce slightly sweet. Using only soy sauce will keep it salty and savory while stirring in chili-garlic sauce or Sichuan chili bean paste (doubanjiang) will turn it spicy. If you don’t want to fry the tofu, skip that step and just stir fry it briefly before adding the vegetables.

Doubanjiang, such as the Juan Cheng brand, can also be labeled as broad bean chili sauce or fermented chili bean paste.

Where to buy: Doubanjiang (Sichuan chili bean paste, see headnote) can be found at Asian markets or online. Chili-garlic sauce and oyster sauce can be found at well-stocked supermarkets, Asian markets or online.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.