Cucumber-Jalapeño Agua Fresca on a table in a Studio
(Rey Lopez for The Washington Post/food styling by Marie Ostrosky for The Washington Post )
Cucumber-Jalapeño Agua Fresca

By Ann Maloney

Cooling cucumber and a bit of jalapeño are whirred together to make this refreshing nonalcoholic drink, with just a hint of heat, from a recipe in Danny Trejo’s “Trejo’s Cantina” cookbook.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Adapted from “Trejo’s Cantina” by Danny Trejo (Clarkson Potter, 2023).

Ingredients

measuring cup
Servings: 4 (makes 4 cups)
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 medium cucumber (10 ounces), sliced
  • 1 (1/4-inch) slice jalapeño
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 4 teaspoons granulated sugar
  • Fine salt
  • Ice
  • 16 ounces club soda, chilled
  • Lime slice or cucumber strip, for garnish (optional)

Directions

Time Icon Total: 15 mins

  1. Step 1

    In a blender, combine the water, cucumber, jalapeño, lime juice and sugar and process until smooth.

  2. Step 2

    Strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a pint container, pressing down with a flexible spatula. (Discard the solids or save them to add to a smoothie.)

  3. Step 3

    Add a pinch of salt, stir and taste for balance, adding add a bit more if necessary. If not serving right away, cover and refrigerate until needed.

  4. Step 4

    To serve, pour 1/2 cup of the mixture into each ice-filled Collins glass. Add 1/2 cup club soda per glass and gently stir to incorporate. Garnish with lime slices or cucumber strips, if desired, and serve.

Nutritional Facts

Per serving (1 cup)

  • Calories

    27

  • Carbohydrates

    6 g

  • Cholesterol

    0 mg

  • Fat

    0 g

  • Fiber

    1 g

  • Protein

    1 g

  • Saturated Fat

    0 g

  • Sodium

    100 mg

  • Sugar

    5 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Tested by Ann Maloney.

Published September 5, 2023
