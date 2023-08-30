Cucumber-Jalapeño Agua Fresca
Cooling cucumber and a bit of jalapeño are whirred together to make this refreshing nonalcoholic drink, with just a hint of heat, from a recipe in Danny Trejo’s “Trejo’s Cantina” cookbook.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Adapted from “Trejo’s Cantina” by Danny Trejo (Clarkson Potter, 2023).
Ingredients
- 1 cup water
- 1 medium cucumber (10 ounces), sliced
- 1 (1/4-inch) slice jalapeño
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 4 teaspoons granulated sugar
- Fine salt
- Ice
- 16 ounces club soda, chilled
- Lime slice or cucumber strip, for garnish (optional)
Directions
Step 1
In a blender, combine the water, cucumber, jalapeño, lime juice and sugar and process until smooth.
Step 2
Strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a pint container, pressing down with a flexible spatula. (Discard the solids or save them to add to a smoothie.)
Step 3
Add a pinch of salt, stir and taste for balance, adding add a bit more if necessary. If not serving right away, cover and refrigerate until needed.
Step 4
To serve, pour 1/2 cup of the mixture into each ice-filled Collins glass. Add 1/2 cup club soda per glass and gently stir to incorporate. Garnish with lime slices or cucumber strips, if desired, and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 cup)
Calories
27
Carbohydrates
6 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
0 g
Fiber
1 g
Protein
1 g
Saturated Fat
0 g
Sodium
100 mg
Sugar
5 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Adapted from “Trejo’s Cantina” by Danny Trejo (Clarkson Potter, 2023).
Tested by Ann Maloney.