Cucumber Sandwiches
When done well, nothing makes a better companion for an afternoon cup of Darjeeling tea than crustless cucumber sandwiches.
Spreading the butter evenly but not thickly is key, as it makes a sealing layer to keep bread from getting moist. Prepare only at the last moment, so that both bread and filling are at their freshest.
It’s helpful to use a mandoline so you can slice the cucumber as thin as possible.
Adapted from “Darjeeling: The Colorful History and Precarious Fate of the World’s Greatest Tea,” by Jeff Koehler (Bloomsbury, 2015).
Ingredients
- 1/2 slender seedless (English or hothouse) cucumber (about 5 ounces)
- Salt
- 8 thin slices fresh white bread or brown bread, or a combination (we used Pepperidge Farm Very Thin)
- Salted butter, at room temperature
Directions
Step 1
Slice the cucumber crosswise as thinly as possibly, ideally with a mandoline. Place the slices in a colander, sprinkle them lightly with salt and toss gently to distribute the salt. Let the cucumber slices sit for 15 minutes (to draw out the moisture and bring out their flavor). Transfer them to paper towels and pat them dry.
Step 2
Lay out 4 slices of the bread. Spread one side of each slice with a thin, even coat of butter from crust to crust. Arrange the cucumber slices on each buttered slice, overlapping in 2 or 3 layers, to taste. (You might not use all the slices.)
Step 3
Butter one side of the remaining 4 slices of bread with a thin, even coat from crust to crust. Place them buttered side down over the layered cucumber slices to make 4 sandwiches.
Step 4
Gently hold the bread in place with one hand and use a serrated knife to trim off the crusts. Cut each sandwich into three equal rectangles. Arrange them neatly on a platter; serve right away.
Adapted from “Darjeeling: The Colorful History and Precarious Fate of the World’s Greatest Tea,” by Jeff Koehler (Bloomsbury, 2015).
Tested by Jane Touzalin