Daiquiri Clasico
Julio Cabrera, whose renowned Cafe La Trova in Miami won the 2023 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for Best Restaurant Bar, is devoted to preserving the traditions of Cuban cocktails and the cantineros who create them. This is the bar’s daiquiri, the drink in its clean, tart, most classic form, using granulated sugar instead of the simple syrup now favored by many bars. Cabrera recommends Bacardi Superior for the rum.
From Julio Cabrera, maestro cantinero (bartender) and founder of Cafe La Trova in Miami.
Ingredients
- Ice
- 1/2 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
- 2 ounces white rum
Directions
Step 1
Chill a cocktail coupe. Add ice to a cocktail shaker, then add the sugar, lime and rum. Shake hard for 15 seconds to chill, dilute and dissolve the sugar, then strain into the chilled coupe and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving
Calories
157
Carbohydrates
8 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
0 g
Fiber
0 g
Protein
0 g
Saturated Fat
0 g
Sodium
1 mg
Sugar
6 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From Julio Cabrera, maestro cantinero (bartender) and founder of Cafe La Trova in Miami.
Tested by M. Carrie Allan.