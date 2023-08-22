Daiquiri Clasico

By M. Carrie Allan

Julio Cabrera, whose renowned Cafe La Trova in Miami won the 2023 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for Best Restaurant Bar, is devoted to preserving the traditions of Cuban cocktails and the cantineros who create them. This is the bar’s daiquiri, the drink in its clean, tart, most classic form, using granulated sugar instead of the simple syrup now favored by many bars. Cabrera recommends Bacardi Superior for the rum.