Earl Grey Tea Cake
This tender, fluffy snacking cake is speckled with tea leaves in the batter and begs for a hot cuppa to go along with it.
The whipped cream added to the batter may be surprising, but cookbook author Polina Chesnakova explains that it makes for a light, airy and soft crumb. The texture is more like a sponge cake than the kind of quick bread you may be used to cooking in a loaf pan. The delicate structure also means the cake won’t dome like a pound cake or reach much above the sides of the pan. A little settling in the center is normal, too.
Because of the prolonged mixing at high speeds, we prefer making this with a stand mixer. If you need to use a hand mixer, pick a bowl with high sides and be prepared for an arm workout.
If you have another favorite black tea, feel free to substitute it for the Earl Grey.
Store at room temperature in an airtight container or tightly wrapped for up to 3 days; or tightly wrap and freeze for up to 1 month.
Adapted from “Everyday Cake” by Polina Chesnakova (Sasquatch Books, 2022).
Ingredients
- Unsalted butter, for greasing the pan
- Scant 1.5 cups (175 grams) all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- Generous 0.5 teaspoons fine salt
- 1/2 cup (120 milliliters) cold heavy cream
- 3 large eggs, at room temperature
- 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons (225 grams) granulated sugar, plus more for sprinkling
- 4 teaspoons (3 bags to 5 bags) Earl Grey tea leaves (if using loose-leaf tea, crush it well)
- 1 1/2 teaspoons finely grated lemon or orange zest
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup (60 milliliters) neutral oil, such as canola or safflower
Directions
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Grease an 8 1/2-inch-by-4 1/2-inch loaf pan with butter and dust all sides with flour, tapping out any excess.
Step 2
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt.
Step 3
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whip the heavy cream on medium-high speed until medium-firm peaks form (if you dip the whisk into the whipped cream and pull it out, you should see a tip that holds its shape fairly well but still droops a little), 3 to 5 minutes. Scrape the whipped cream into a small bowl and refrigerate.
Step 4
Wipe down the mixer bowl, then, still with the whisk attachment, beat the eggs and sugar on high speed until the mixture is very thick and pale, 5 to 6 minutes. When you lift the whisk out, thick ribbons will drizzle off and sit on top of the batter for a few seconds before dissolving. Add the tea leaves, zest and vanilla, and mix briefly on high speed until just combined.
Step 5
Reduce the speed to low, and with the mixer running, gradually pour in the oil, mixing until just incorporated, scraping down the bottom and sides of the bowl as needed. Remove the bowl from the mixer.
Step 6
Using a silicone spatula, fold the flour mixture into the batter in three additions until just combined. Fold in a third of the chilled whipped cream to lighten the batter, then fold in the remaining whipped cream until just combined.
Step 7
Gently scrape the batter into the prepared pan, smoothing the top and spreading it into the corners. Sprinkle the top with sugar. Bake until the cake is golden brown and a tester inserted at an angle from the edge toward the center comes out clean (because of the sprinkled sugar, the top bakes up firm, making it hard to test in the center), 45 to 50 minutes.
Step 8
Let the cake cool in the pan for 30 minutes before running a butter knife around the edges and turning the cake out onto a wire rack. Cool completely before serving.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving, based on 10
Calories
265
Carbohydrates
37 g
Cholesterol
72 mg
Fat
12 g
Fiber
1 g
Protein
4 g
Saturated Fat
4 g
Sodium
216 mg
Sugar
23 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Becky Krystal