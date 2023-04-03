Earl Grey Tea Cake

This tender, fluffy snacking cake is speckled with tea leaves in the batter and begs for a hot cuppa to go along with it.

The whipped cream added to the batter may be surprising, but cookbook author Polina Chesnakova explains that it makes for a light, airy and soft crumb. The texture is more like a sponge cake than the kind of quick bread you may be used to cooking in a loaf pan. The delicate structure also means the cake won’t dome like a pound cake or reach much above the sides of the pan. A little settling in the center is normal, too.

Because of the prolonged mixing at high speeds, we prefer making this with a stand mixer. If you need to use a hand mixer, pick a bowl with high sides and be prepared for an arm workout.

If you have another favorite black tea, feel free to substitute it for the Earl Grey.

Store at room temperature in an airtight container or tightly wrapped for up to 3 days; or tightly wrap and freeze for up to 1 month.