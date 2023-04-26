An English Country Garden

This is a decided step away from a mojito. The cocktail's fresh, minty pea syrup is combined with a citrus gin and a bitter amaro that tastes of cherries and tangerines.

Montenegro Amaro is available in Montgomery County liquor stores. Fords Gin is available at Ace Beverage in Northwest Washington.

The pea-mint syrup needs to steep for 30 minutes. Leftover syrup can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week.