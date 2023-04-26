An English Country Garden
This is a decided step away from a mojito. The cocktail's fresh, minty pea syrup is combined with a citrus gin and a bitter amaro that tastes of cherries and tangerines.
Montenegro Amaro is available in Montgomery County liquor stores. Fords Gin is available at Ace Beverage in Northwest Washington.
The pea-mint syrup needs to steep for 30 minutes. Leftover syrup can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
From Gordon Banks, co-owner of Bar Charley in the District and bartender at Jackie's Sidebar in Silver Spring.
Ingredients
For the syrup
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup water
- 1 tablespoon packed fresh mint leaves
- 8 ounces fresh or frozen/defrosted/blanched green peas
For the drink
- 1 1/2 ounces Fords Gin (see headnote)
- 1/4 ounce Montenegro Amaro (see headnote)
- 1/4 ounce fresh lime juice
- Ice
- 1 or 2 pea shoots, for garnish
- Mint sprig, for garnish
- Small borage blossoms or other edible flowers, for garnish (optional)
Directions
Step 1
For the syrup: Combine the sugar, water and mint in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Remove from the heat; cool slightly.
Step 2
Place the peas in a blender. Pour the cooled syrup over them; puree until smooth. Pour back into the saucepan (off the heat); cover tightly with plastic wrap to steep for 30 minutes. Strain through several layers of cheesecloth into a container with a tight-fitting lid. Discard the solids. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Step 3
For the drink: Combine the gin, amaro, lime juice and 1/2 ounce of the pea-mint syrup in a cocktail shaker. Seal and shake lightly, then strain into a Collins glass filled with ice.
Step 4
Garnish with the pea shoots, mint and edible flowers, if using.
Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick