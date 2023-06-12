Espresso Martini a.k.a. Vodka Espresso

By M. Carrie Allan

London bartender Dick Bradsell’s bittersweet mix of stimulant and depressant, the espresso martini was reportedly invented for a model looking for a drink that would “wake her up and [mess] her up.” You want really fresh espresso here, though ideally cooled; substituting a less-concentrated coffee results in a watery drink.

Note: To make simple syrup, combine 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup of water in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a brief boil and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Remove the saucepan from the heat, cool, then transfer to a clean, lidded container and refrigerate until needed.

Make ahead: The simple syrup needs to be completely chilled before making the drink.

Storage: The simple syrup can be refrigerated for up to 1 month.