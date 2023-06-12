Espresso Martini a.k.a. Vodka Espresso
London bartender Dick Bradsell’s bittersweet mix of stimulant and depressant, the espresso martini was reportedly invented for a model looking for a drink that would “wake her up and [mess] her up.” You want really fresh espresso here, though ideally cooled; substituting a less-concentrated coffee results in a watery drink.
Note: To make simple syrup, combine 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup of water in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a brief boil and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Remove the saucepan from the heat, cool, then transfer to a clean, lidded container and refrigerate until needed.
Make ahead: The simple syrup needs to be completely chilled before making the drink.
Storage: The simple syrup can be refrigerated for up to 1 month.
Recipe from Dick Bradsell from “A Proper Drink” by Robert Simonson’ (Ten Speed Press, 2016).
Ingredients
- Ice
- 2 ounces vodka
- 1 ounce fresh espresso
- 1/2 ounce coffee liqueur
- 1/4 ounce simple syrup (see headnote)
- 3 coffee beans, for garnish (optional)
Directions
Step 1
Chill a cocktail glass.
Step 2
Fill a cocktail shaker two-thirds of the way with ice. Add the vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur and syrup and shake hard to chill and dilute, 10 seconds. Double-strain into a cocktail glass, garnish with the coffee beans and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving
Calories
202
Carbohydrates
12 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
0 g
Fiber
0 g
Protein
0 g
Saturated Fat
0 g
Sodium
3 mg
Sugar
12 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by M. Carrie Allan.