Espresso Martini a.k.a. Vodka Espresso on a table in a Studio
(Rey Lopez for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post )
The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Espresso Martini a.k.a. Vodka Espresso

By M. Carrie Allan

London bartender Dick Bradsell’s bittersweet mix of stimulant and depressant, the espresso martini was reportedly invented for a model looking for a drink that would “wake her up and [mess] her up.” You want really fresh espresso here, though ideally cooled; substituting a less-concentrated coffee results in a watery drink.

Note: To make simple syrup, combine 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup of water in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a brief boil and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Remove the saucepan from the heat, cool, then transfer to a clean, lidded container and refrigerate until needed.

Make ahead: The simple syrup needs to be completely chilled before making the drink.

Storage: The simple syrup can be refrigerated for up to 1 month.

Recipe from Dick Bradsell from “A Proper Drink” by Robert Simonson’ (Ten Speed Press, 2016).

Ingredients

measuring cup
Servings: 1
  • Ice
  • 2 ounces vodka
  • 1 ounce fresh espresso
  • 1/2 ounce coffee liqueur
  • 1/4 ounce simple syrup (see headnote)
  • 3 coffee beans, for garnish (optional)

Directions

Time Icon Total: 10 mins, including making espresso

  1. Step 1

    Chill a cocktail glass.

  2. Step 2

    Fill a cocktail shaker two-thirds of the way with ice. Add the vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur and syrup and shake hard to chill and dilute, 10 seconds. Double-strain into a cocktail glass, garnish with the coffee beans and serve.

Nutritional Facts

Per serving

  • Calories

    202

  • Carbohydrates

    12 g

  • Cholesterol

    0 mg

  • Fat

    0 g

  • Fiber

    0 g

  • Protein

    0 g

  • Saturated Fat

    0 g

  • Sodium

    3 mg

  • Sugar

    12 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Recipe from Dick Bradsell from “A Proper Drink” by Robert Simonson’ (Ten Speed Press, 2016).

Tested by M. Carrie Allan.

mailAsk a question

Related Recipes

Loading...